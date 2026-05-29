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Daniel De Llano Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize At Indiereader Discovery Awards For LGBTQ Book On Narcissistic Abuse
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Daniel de Llano is pleased to announce The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love has been named a winner in the 15th annual IndieReader Discovery Awards - receiving the Overall Nonfiction First Prize.
IndieReader announced the winners of its Discovery Awards May 28. The IndieReader Discovery Awards recognizes the year's standout independent books, focusing on connecting winning authors with influential members of the publishing, media, entertainment, and literary communities. View all winners at indiereader
The 2026 awards marked the first awards ceremony presented under the ownership of Julia and Jared Drake, who acquired IndieReader in 2025 and have expanded its mission of helping exceptional independent books gain meaningful recognition.
"The quality of this year's submissions make it clear why we believe so deeply in this community. Independent publishing has never been more vital, and these winners represent exactly the kind of bold, original work that deserves a wider stage." - Jared Drake, co-owner, IndieReader
"I know my book can really help victims and survivors of narcissistic abuse in my community. I hope this award helps those beautiful souls find my book." - Daniel de Llano
With over 1,000 submissions submitted across more than 50 categories, this year's competition was the largest and most competitive award cycle in the program's history.
ABOUT INDIEREADER
Founded in 2009, IndieReader has been the trusted, credible source of professional book reviews, literary awards, and marketing support for self-published, hybrid, and small press authors. Today, IndieReader continues its mission to level the playing field for independent authors - treating indie not as an alternative, but as a force: bold, vital, and impossible to ignore.
ABOUT DANIEL DE LLANO
Daniel de Llano is an award-winning author, coach, and hypnotherapist specialized in narcissistic abuse and emotional manipulation recovery. He is the founder of IPSAR - the Association for Research, Prevention and Recovery from Relational Abuse, based in Spain - and a speaker at the First International Congress on Narcissistic Abuse in Spanish. His professional training and experience were developed in the United States. The Sparkle Trap is one of the very few books in the world addressing narcissistic abuse specifically within LGBTQ+ relationships - a necessary resource for a largely underserved community. Available in English and Spanish (Tu Brillo en Vena).
See it on Amazon!
Contact:...
Press Kit
IndieReader announced the winners of its Discovery Awards May 28. The IndieReader Discovery Awards recognizes the year's standout independent books, focusing on connecting winning authors with influential members of the publishing, media, entertainment, and literary communities. View all winners at indiereader
The 2026 awards marked the first awards ceremony presented under the ownership of Julia and Jared Drake, who acquired IndieReader in 2025 and have expanded its mission of helping exceptional independent books gain meaningful recognition.
"The quality of this year's submissions make it clear why we believe so deeply in this community. Independent publishing has never been more vital, and these winners represent exactly the kind of bold, original work that deserves a wider stage." - Jared Drake, co-owner, IndieReader
"I know my book can really help victims and survivors of narcissistic abuse in my community. I hope this award helps those beautiful souls find my book." - Daniel de Llano
With over 1,000 submissions submitted across more than 50 categories, this year's competition was the largest and most competitive award cycle in the program's history.
ABOUT INDIEREADER
Founded in 2009, IndieReader has been the trusted, credible source of professional book reviews, literary awards, and marketing support for self-published, hybrid, and small press authors. Today, IndieReader continues its mission to level the playing field for independent authors - treating indie not as an alternative, but as a force: bold, vital, and impossible to ignore.
ABOUT DANIEL DE LLANO
Daniel de Llano is an award-winning author, coach, and hypnotherapist specialized in narcissistic abuse and emotional manipulation recovery. He is the founder of IPSAR - the Association for Research, Prevention and Recovery from Relational Abuse, based in Spain - and a speaker at the First International Congress on Narcissistic Abuse in Spanish. His professional training and experience were developed in the United States. The Sparkle Trap is one of the very few books in the world addressing narcissistic abuse specifically within LGBTQ+ relationships - a necessary resource for a largely underserved community. Available in English and Spanish (Tu Brillo en Vena).
See it on Amazon!
Contact:...
Press Kit
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