MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Green Rise Foods Announces Q1 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides a Crop and Financial Update

May 29, 2026 4:45 PM EDT | Source: Green Rise Foods Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to release its interim condensed consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

The complete interim condensed consolidated financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile at Crop and Financial Update:

As of the date of this press release, the Company is shipping fresh produce at all three of its farms. A favourable pricing environment has driven beefsteak produce revenues significantly higher as compared to the prior year period. As of the week ending May 23, 2026, year-to-date produce revenues are approximately $1.5 million higher compared to the same period in 2025. The Company has added additional resources to labour supervision and continues to implement certain labour programs in order to achieve its 2026 labour metric goals. The implementation of these programs is critical to the Company's financial and operational success in 2026.

"We are pleased with our results for the first quarter and the first two months in our second quarter. Our Teams, led by our CFOO George Hatzoglou and our VP Operations Abe Schmitt, have successfully planted medley, piccolo, beefsteak and bell pepper varieties at all of our farms. We will continue to ensure our plants remain healthy and strong through the execution of greenhouse activities and crop work to maximize plant health and production output," said Enrico "Rick" Paolone, the Company's Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise uses its wholly owned 89 acres of Controlled-Environment Agriculture Greenhouses to produce high-quality fresh produce under the "SUNSET" brand for Mastronardi Produce Ltd, our distribution partner. Green Rise is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment providing bee-pollinated, high-quality fresh products to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Enrico (Rick) Paolone, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1-416-669-1550

Email: rel="nofollow" href="...">..

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Source: Green Rise Foods Inc.