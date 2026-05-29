MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

May 29, 2026 4:50 PM EDT | Source: Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: PINE) (" Pine Trail Reit " or the " Company ") today announced its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual financial reporting pilot program ("SAR Pilot Program") and exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order ").

The SAR Pilot Program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR Pilot Program, Pine Trail Reit aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

In reliance of the Blanket Order, Pine Trail Reit will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. Pine Trail Reit will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

Pine Trail Reit confirms it meets the SAR Pilot's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Pine Trail Reit remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Pine Trail Reit

Pine Trail Reit is a Canadian real estate investment trust focused primarily on healthcare-related real estate, specifically medical office properties in Ontario.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward‐looking information relates to activities, events or developments that Pine Trail Reit believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, the ability of Pine Trail Reit to rely on the Blanket Order; the timing of the filing of future financial disclosure. Forward‐looking information reflects the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs of Pine Trail Reit based on information currently available to it and considers the experience of Pine Trail Reit and its perception of historical trends. Although Pine Trail Reit believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, forward‐looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such information.

For further information, please contact:

David Luu

Chief Financial Officer

Pine Trail Real Estate Trust

Email: dluu@mohawkmedical

Website: Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust.







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Source: Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust