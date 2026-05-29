Latin American Unit Of Top-Ten Global Life Insurer Selects Salescloser For AI-Driven Customer Engagement And Onboarding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engagement from a global financial services brand demonstrates the applicability of SalesCloser's conversational AI platform across enterprise customer engagement and onboarding use cases beyond traditional sales

Vancouver, BC, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“ SalesCloser” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by a Latin American operating unit of a global insurance and financial services group ranked among the world's top 10 life insurers1 (the“ Customer”), to deploy SalesCloser's conversational AI platform across the Customer's life insurance customer engagement and onboarding workflows. The engagement commenced on May 5, 2026.

Voice is a primary channel for life insurance customer engagement in Latin America, where prospective customers often initiate contact through online inquiries that require time-sensitive follow-up, and where existing policyholders frequently contact their insurer with questions about plan coverage, benefits, and policy details. For an insurer, the operational challenge is delivering responsive, knowledgeable engagement at scale, including outside of standard business hours.

Deployment by the Customer, an insurer operating in the Latin American life insurance market, demonstrates the applicability of SalesCloser's conversational AI platform across customer-facing workflows beyond traditional outbound sales, including customer intake, onboarding into product options, and inbound service for existing customers.

“This engagement is a meaningful step for SalesCloser, demonstrating our platform's applicability across customer-facing use cases beyond traditional sales, including lead qualification, customer onboarding, and inbound service,” said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser.“The Customer is among the world's leading insurance groups, with rigorous standards for customer engagement. We are proud to have been selected by the Customer as part of its customer engagement infrastructure.”

The Company believes this engagement reflects SalesCloser's strategy to expand the application of its conversational AI platform across a broader set of customer-facing workflows and industries. The Customer's selection of SalesCloser as part of its customer engagement infrastructure underscores the platform's applicability across enterprise customer engagement and onboarding workflows. As enterprises look to maintain responsive, knowledgeable customer engagement at scale, expanding the operational capacity of human-led telephony is a core component of the Company's strategy to serve customers across geographies and verticals.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company's platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser's agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company's technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“SCAI”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at:

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

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Phone: 778 655 4329

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Arx Investor Relations

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the engagement with the Customer, expected benefits to the Customer of deploying SalesCloser's conversational AI platform across customer engagement and onboarding workflows, the expected applicability of SalesCloser's conversational AI platform across enterprise customer engagement and onboarding use cases, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“estimate”,“intend”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“targets”,“projects”,“is designed to”,“strategy”,“should”,“believe”,“contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product's revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks relating to the Company's reliance on third-party service providers including telecommunications and infrastructure partners, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





1Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence,“The world's largest life insurers, 2025” (October 14, 2025). Available here.



