Defiance Etfs Announces Closure Of BU And CVNX Funds
The final day of trading for BU and CVNX (the“funds”) on the Nasdaq will be Monday, June 8, 2026. After market close on this date, the funds will no longer accept creation orders. Shareholders who continue to hold shares as of each fund's liquidation date, Friday, June 12, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash at the funds' net asset value (NAV) on the liquidation date.
Defiance encourages all shareholders to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the implications of these liquidations on their individual circumstances.
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