UN Security Council Renews Arms Embargo On South Sudan For Another Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 29 (Petra) – The UN Security Council on Friday voted to renew the arms embargo on South Sudan until May 31, 2027.

Resolution 2821 extends targeted sanctions measures, including travel bans and asset freezes.

The resolution was adopted with nine votes in favour, the minimum number required for passage in the 15-member Council, while six countries abstained. The abstaining members were China, Russia, Pakistan, Somalia, Liberia and the Republic of the Congo.

//Petra// AK