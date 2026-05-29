Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 3Rd Quarter And 9 Months Of 2025/2026 Financial Year

Third‐quarter revenue amounted to EUR 3.2 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit declined to EUR 0.4 million, driven by lower production volumes and higher raw material prices. EBITDA for the quarter was EUR ‐0.3 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR 0.7 million), and operating loss totalled EUR ‐0.5 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR ‐0.3 million). The net loss for the quarter was EUR ‐0.9 million, compared to a net loss of EUR ‐0.5 million a year earlier. The increase in net loss was further amplified by higher finance costs arising from restructured debt obligations, which amounted to EUR 0.4 million during the quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 11.9 million, a decrease of 21% year‐on‐year. Gross profit was EUR 2.1 million, 34% lower than in the same period last year, and nine‐month EBITDA amounted to EUR ‐0.5 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in the previous year. Operating loss totalled EUR ‐0.8 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 0.1 million), and net loss reached EUR ‐2.4 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR ‐0.9 million). The results were significantly affected by interest expenses related to restructured debt, which amounted to EUR 1.6 million over the nine‐month period.

Geographically, the Group's sales remained heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom. Revenue in the UK amounted to EUR 10.4 million, representing 87% of total sales. Sales in Estonia declined to EUR 1.5 million, a decrease of nearly 65% year‐on‐year, reflecting persistently weak consumer demand and pressure in the retail sector.

The Group entered the third quarter in an uncertain market environment, and this uncertainty continues into the fourth quarter. Management remains focused on improving efficiency, controlling costs, managing financial obligations and implementing the restructuring plan. Activities aimed at strengthening the Group's capital structure and ensuring long‐term sustainability are ongoing.



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