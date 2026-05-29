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Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 3Rd Quarter And 9 Months Of 2025/2026 Financial Year


2026-05-29 03:31:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
PRFoods' third quarter of the financial year continued to be affected by a challenging economic environment, characterised by weak consumer demand, price pressure and uncertainty in the retail sector both in Estonia and in neighbouring markets. Management has focused on stabilising operations and controlling the cost base, but lower sales volumes had a significant impact on the quarter's results.

Third‐quarter revenue amounted to EUR 3.2 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit declined to EUR 0.4 million, driven by lower production volumes and higher raw material prices. EBITDA for the quarter was EUR ‐0.3 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR 0.7 million), and operating loss totalled EUR ‐0.5 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR ‐0.3 million). The net loss for the quarter was EUR ‐0.9 million, compared to a net loss of EUR ‐0.5 million a year earlier. The increase in net loss was further amplified by higher finance costs arising from restructured debt obligations, which amounted to EUR 0.4 million during the quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 11.9 million, a decrease of 21% year‐on‐year. Gross profit was EUR 2.1 million, 34% lower than in the same period last year, and nine‐month EBITDA amounted to EUR ‐0.5 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in the previous year. Operating loss totalled EUR ‐0.8 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 0.1 million), and net loss reached EUR ‐2.4 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR ‐0.9 million). The results were significantly affected by interest expenses related to restructured debt, which amounted to EUR 1.6 million over the nine‐month period.

Geographically, the Group's sales remained heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom. Revenue in the UK amounted to EUR 10.4 million, representing 87% of total sales. Sales in Estonia declined to EUR 1.5 million, a decrease of nearly 65% year‐on‐year, reflecting persistently weak consumer demand and pressure in the retail sector.

The Group entered the third quarter in an uncertain market environment, and this uncertainty continues into the fourth quarter. Management remains focused on improving efficiency, controlling costs, managing financial obligations and implementing the restructuring plan. Activities aimed at strengthening the Group's capital structure and ensuring long‐term sustainability are ongoing.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 3Q 2025/2026 2024/2025 3Q 2024/2025 2023/2024
Sales 3.2 18.8 3.7 17.1
Gross profit 0.4 4.0 0.7 3.2
EBITDA -0.3 0.1 -0.1 -0.3
EBIT -0.5 -0.6 -0.3 -3.3
EBT -2.4 7.6 -0.5 -4.6
Net profit (-loss) -0.9 7.3 -0.5 -4.7
Gross margin 13.8% 21.2% 18.1% 18.7%
EBITDA margin -8.9% 0.6% -3.5% -2.0%
EBIT margin -14.4% -3.3% -7.2% -19.4%
EBT margin -74.7% 40.4% -14.3% -26.9%
Net margin -29.1% 39.1% -14.5% -27.3%
Operating expense ratio -24.8% 24.0% -24.6% -27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 31.03.2026 30.06.2025 31.03.2025 30.06.2024
Net debt 7.7 6.2 13.3 14.3
Equity 8.2 10.5 2.2 3.2
Working capital 0.4 1.2 -12.3 -9.2
Assets 19.6 20.2 21.0 21.9
Liquidity ratio 1.2 1.5x 0.3 0.3x
Equity ratio 41.8% 52.0% 10.4% 14.6%
Gearing ratio 48.4% 37.0% 85.9% 81.8%
Debt to total assets 0.6x 0.5x 0.9x 0.9x
Net debt to operating EBITDA -8x 54.3x 25x -42.5x
ROE 110.8% 107.0% -61.6% -81.4%
ROA 28.4% 34.8% -7.7% -17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 31.03.2026 30.06.2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents 418 305
Trade and other receivables 1,075 1,546
Prepayments 213 182
Inventories 1,521 1,656
Total current assets 3,226 3,689
Long-term financial investments 3,314 3,595
Tangible assets 13,084 12,956
Intangible assets 16,398 16,552
Total non-current assets 19,624 20,240
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,091 971
Interest-bearing liabilities 1,708 1,563
Trade and other payables 2,798 2,534
Total current liabilities
7,024 5,514
Interest-bearing liabilities 29 30
Deferred tax liabilities 1,407 1,421
Government grants 161 213
Total non-current liabilities 8,621 7,178
TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,419 9,713
Share capital 7,737 7,737
Share premium 14,007 14,007
Treasury shares -390 -390
Statutory capital reserve 418 51
Currency translation differences 574 451
Retained profit (loss) -14,139 -11,327
TOTAL EQUITY 8,205 10,528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 19,624 20,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 3Q 2025/2026 3Q 2024/2025 9m 2025/2026 9m 2024/2025
Revenue 3,177 3,684 11,917 15,098
Cost of goods sold -2,738 -3,018 -9,805 -11,901
Gross profit 439 665 2,112 3,197
Operating expenses -938 -906 -2,959 -3,056
Selling and distribution expenses -557 -580 -1,810 -1,982
Administrative expenses -381 -327 -1,149 -1,073
Other income / expense 41 -24 77 -24
Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 0 0
Operating profit (loss) -458 -265 -770 118
Financial income / expenses -483 -261 -1,604 -886
Profit (Loss) before tax -940 -526 -2,373 -769
Income tax 18 -9 -72 -179
Net profit (loss) for the period -923 -535 -2,445 -948
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company -923 -535 -2,445 -948
Total net profit (loss) for the period -923 -535 -2,445 -948
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences 4 -4 123 -56
Total comprehensive income (expense) -919 -539 -2,322 -1,004
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company -919 -539 -2,322 -1,004
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -919 -539 -2,322 -1,004
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01 -0.06 -0.02
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01 -0.05 -0.02

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
...

Attachment

  • PRF 2025_2026_q3_en_eur_con_00

MENAFN29052026004107003653ID1111185113



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