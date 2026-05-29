Mexican Builder HYCSA Joins $1.2Bn Panama Highway Concession Project The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) LATIN AMERICA · INFRASTRUCTURE

Key Facts

- The headline: The HYCSA Panama highway project is part of a 20-year public-private partnership concession valued at $1.2 billion to rehabilitate the Carretera Panamericana del Oeste.

- The contract: The initial signed contract value is $312.3 million for rehabilitation works, with the remainder of the $1.2 billion covering operations and maintenance over the 20-year concession horizon.

- The route: The contract covers 192 kilometres of the Pan-American Highway from La Loma de Campana to Santiago de Veraguas, split into two segments.

- The consortium: Vías del Istmo SA brings together Mexican HYCSA (Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana de Infraestructura), Mexican Calzada Construcciones and Dominican Ingeniería Estrella.

- Latin American impact: The project marks Mexico's largest single infrastructure win in Central America in 2026 and a strategic step in HYCSA's regional expansion.

The HYCSA Panama highway project formally moved into the execution phase this month as Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino delivered the order to proceed to the Vías del Istmo consortium. The 20-year public-private partnership has a total notional value of $1.2 billion and covers rehabilitation, modernization, operation and maintenance of one of Panama's principal logistics corridors. The award gives Mexican infrastructure firm Grupo HYCSA its most significant regional contract outside its domestic market.

What the HYCSA Panama highway project covers

The concession covers 192 kilometres of the Carretera Panamericana Oeste between La Loma de Campana and Santiago de Veraguas. The route is divided into two operational segments: Loma Campana to Penonomé (91 kilometres) and Penonomé to Santiago (101 kilometres). Both segments form part of Panama's principal road link between the capital metropolitan area and the country's western interior provinces.

The scope of work includes pavement rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, improved signage, strategic U-turn lanes, weigh stations, video-surveillance infrastructure and intelligent traffic-management systems. The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) cited persistent pavement deterioration, structural wear and inadequate signage as the principal triggers for the contract. The two segments handle substantial inter-provincial freight traffic and serve as the critical link to Panama's central agricultural regions.

The contract operates under Panama's APP (Asociación Público-Privada) framework, which compensates the concessionaire on a pay-by-availability basis after the rehabilitation phase concludes. Semestral payments are set at $41.3 million per period, contingent on meeting maintenance and operational performance indicators. The model places performance risk with the concessionaire while securing predictable cash flows over the concession horizon.

Financial structure of the HYCSA Panama highway project

The signed APP contract is valued at $312.3 million for the rehabilitation works themselves. The headline $1.2 billion figure cited by Mulino reflects total notional concession value over 20 years, encompassing both initial rehabilitation capital expenditure and ongoing operations and maintenance throughout the concession term. The structure mirrors recent infrastructure-PPP deals across the region in cities such as Bogotá and São Paulo.

The contract was awarded through Panamanian Public Tender APP No. 2025-0-09-0-99-AP-009191 and was signed on March 4, 2026, with the Vías del Istmo consortium receiving the formal order to proceed roughly two months later in May. Construction work is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with phased rehabilitation of pavement and structural elements expected to extend into 2027.

The award is the second APP infrastructure contract in Panama under the current framework. The first, covering 246 kilometres of the Carretera Panamericana Este between Pacora and Yaviza, is already under execution. The third APP tender, planned for June, will cover the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway and the Vía Centenario, both of which are congested corridors in the capital metropolitan area.

The consortium behind the HYCSA Panama highway project

Vías del Istmo SA brings together three regional construction firms across two countries: Mexican HYCSA (Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana de Infraestructura, led by chairman Alejandro Calzada and CEO Ramón Casanova) and Mexican Calzada Construcciones, alongside Dominican Ingeniería Estrella. Ingeniería Estrella is led by Manuel Estrella, who has separately invested approximately $200 million in Panama through cement-industry acquisitions.

For HYCSA, the contract represents its most significant overseas concession to date and adds to existing operations in Colombia. The firm specializes in highway and large-scale civil-infrastructure construction in Mexico and has been actively pursuing international expansion through APP-style structures. The Panama contract diversifies the company's revenue base outside the Mexican market, where federal infrastructure spending has decelerated.

For Calzada Construcciones, the contract is part of a similar regional-diversification strategy. For Ingeniería Estrella, the Dominican-owned construction group, the deal cements its presence in Panama after its prior cement-industry acquisitions. The three-firm structure allows the consortium to spread execution risk and meet local-content requirements across the project's 20-year horizon.

Regional context for the HYCSA Panama highway project

The award reflects an accelerating pattern of Mexican-led infrastructure investment elsewhere in Latin America. Several large Mexican construction groups have moved into Colombia, Peru and Central America over the past three years, partly in response to softer domestic federal-tender activity. The Panama award is among the largest single Mexican wins in the region in 2026.

The Mulino administration has prioritized APP-style infrastructure financing to address Panama's roughly $20 billion infrastructure-investment gap without expanding direct fiscal exposure. The Carretera Panamericana Oeste contract is the second of an anticipated five-project pipeline that the government plans to launch through 2028. Other planned APP tenders cover penitentiary infrastructure, municipal service centres and additional highway corridors.

For foreign business in Panama, the rehabilitated corridor is expected to reduce logistics costs and journey times between the capital and the country's interior. Tourism operators in central Panama, agricultural exporters in Veraguas and Coclé provinces, and logistics firms with cross-isthmus operations will be the principal indirect beneficiaries. Project execution will be the variable that determines whether benefits arrive on the planned timeline.

What the HYCSA Panama highway project means going forward

Panama Public Works Minister José Luis Andrade has framed the project as a milestone in the country's infrastructure modernization. The MOP retains supervision and performance-monitoring functions while the consortium assumes execution and ongoing maintenance risk over the 20-year horizon. The contract structure is designed to align long-term incentives between government and concessionaire.

The principal execution risks include cost-inflation exposure on construction materials, potential right-of-way disputes in the rural segments and political continuity after Panama's next general election. The 20-year concession horizon extends well beyond any single administration, which is a structural feature designed to insulate the project from short-term political cycles, although institutional follow-through is not guaranteed.

For HYCSA specifically, the Panama contract anchors its regional-expansion strategy and creates a track record that should ease bidding for additional APP-style tenders in Central America. The firm's revenue mix is increasingly weighted toward overseas concessions. Foreign investors and concession-finance lenders are likely to follow the Vías del Istmo execution as a benchmark for upcoming Panama APP rounds and similar deals in neighbouring jurisdictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total value of the project?

The total notional value over the 20-year concession is $1.2 billion. The initial signed contract for rehabilitation works is $312.3 million, with the remainder covering operations and maintenance over the full concession horizon.

Who is in the consortium?

Vías del Istmo SA brings together Mexican HYCSA (Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana de Infraestructura), Mexican Calzada Construcciones and Dominican Ingeniería Estrella. The consortium is led by HYCSA chairman Alejandro Calzada and CEO Ramón Casanova.

What route does the contract cover?

The contract covers 192 kilometres of the Carretera Panamericana del Oeste, divided into two segments: Loma Campana to Penonomé (91 kilometres) and Penonomé to Santiago (101 kilometres). The route connects the capital metropolitan area with Panama's western interior provinces.

How does the APP structure work?

The contract operates on a pay-by-availability basis. After the rehabilitation phase concludes, the Panamanian government pays the concessionaire $41.3 million per semester contingent on meeting maintenance and operational performance indicators. The model places performance risk with the concessionaire over the 20-year concession term.

When does construction begin?

Construction is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks following the formal order to proceed delivered by President Mulino in May. The contract was originally signed on March 4, 2026, and the phased rehabilitation work is expected to extend into 2027 before the maintenance phase begins.

Connected Coverage

For more regional infrastructure, see our piece on Brazil's Rota dos Sertões concession. Also read our coverage of the Latin American office occupancy recovery and our piece on the five-nation Santiago security pact.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 18:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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