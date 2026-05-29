Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

How Boston's Weather Impacts Your Building's Exterior - And What You Can Do About It


2026-05-29 03:05:27
(MENAFN- Market Press Release) May 29, 2026 9:11 am - Learn how Boston's freeze-thaw cycles, snow, salt exposure, humidity, and coastal weather affect commercial building exteriors. Discover maintenance strategies that protect property value and reduce long-term repair costs.

BOSTON, MA – Commercial property owners throughout Boston continue to face a variety of weather-related challenges that can impact the appearance, safety, and longevity of building exteriors. From harsh winter conditions to humid summers and coastal salt exposure, Boston's climate creates year-round maintenance demands for commercial properties.

Freeze-Thaw Cycles Continue to Impact Building Exteriors

One of the leading causes of exterior deterioration in Massachusetts is the freeze-thaw cycle. Moisture enters small cracks in masonry, concrete, and stone surfaces before freezing and expanding during cold temperatures. Over time, this process can contribute to cracked concrete, damaged masonry, and water intrusion.

Common Signs of Freeze-Thaw Damage
Spalled brick and stone
Cracked concrete surfaces
Deteriorating mortar joints
Surface flaking
Water infiltration
Snow, Ice, and Salt Exposure Create Additional Risks

Snow accumulation and ice dams can prevent proper drainage and force moisture into roofing systems, siding, and window assemblies. Additionally, road salt and de-icing materials commonly used throughout Boston can accelerate the deterioration of concrete, masonry, stone, and metal surfaces.

Areas Most Affected by Salt Exposure
Sidewalks and walkways
Building entrances
Parking structures
Masonry facades
Exterior metal components
Summer Humidity and Coastal Weather Present Ongoing Challenges

Boston's humid summers create favorable conditions for algae, mildew, and mold growth. Buildings located near coastal areas may also experience increased exposure to salt-laden air and strong winds, contributing to long-term exterior wear.

Recommended Preventive Maintenance Services
Pressure washing
Window cleaning
Masonry restoration
Concrete repair
Waterproofing
Exterior painting
Caulking and sealing
"Regular exterior maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to protect commercial properties from Boston's changing weather conditions," said a representative from Above The Rest Building Services.

About Above The Rest Building Services
Above The Rest Building Services specializes in commercial exterior maintenance throughout Greater Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Services include masonry restoration, pressure washing, window cleaning, concrete repairs, waterproofing, exterior painting, and façade maintenance.

MENAFN29052026003520003262ID1111185051



Market Press Release

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search