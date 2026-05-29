How Boston's Weather Impacts Your Building's Exterior - And What You Can Do About It
BOSTON, MA – Commercial property owners throughout Boston continue to face a variety of weather-related challenges that can impact the appearance, safety, and longevity of building exteriors. From harsh winter conditions to humid summers and coastal salt exposure, Boston's climate creates year-round maintenance demands for commercial properties.
Freeze-Thaw Cycles Continue to Impact Building Exteriors
One of the leading causes of exterior deterioration in Massachusetts is the freeze-thaw cycle. Moisture enters small cracks in masonry, concrete, and stone surfaces before freezing and expanding during cold temperatures. Over time, this process can contribute to cracked concrete, damaged masonry, and water intrusion.
Common Signs of Freeze-Thaw Damage
Spalled brick and stone
Cracked concrete surfaces
Deteriorating mortar joints
Surface flaking
Water infiltration
Snow, Ice, and Salt Exposure Create Additional Risks
Snow accumulation and ice dams can prevent proper drainage and force moisture into roofing systems, siding, and window assemblies. Additionally, road salt and de-icing materials commonly used throughout Boston can accelerate the deterioration of concrete, masonry, stone, and metal surfaces.
Areas Most Affected by Salt Exposure
Sidewalks and walkways
Building entrances
Parking structures
Masonry facades
Exterior metal components
Summer Humidity and Coastal Weather Present Ongoing Challenges
Boston's humid summers create favorable conditions for algae, mildew, and mold growth. Buildings located near coastal areas may also experience increased exposure to salt-laden air and strong winds, contributing to long-term exterior wear.
Recommended Preventive Maintenance Services
Pressure washing
Window cleaning
Masonry restoration
Concrete repair
Waterproofing
Exterior painting
Caulking and sealing
"Regular exterior maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to protect commercial properties from Boston's changing weather conditions," said a representative from Above The Rest Building Services.
About Above The Rest Building Services
Above The Rest Building Services specializes in commercial exterior maintenance throughout Greater Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Services include masonry restoration, pressure washing, window cleaning, concrete repairs, waterproofing, exterior painting, and façade maintenance.
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