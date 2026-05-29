How Boston's Weather Impacts Your Building's Exterior - And What You Can Do About It

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 29, 2026 9:11 am - Learn how Boston's freeze-thaw cycles, snow, salt exposure, humidity, and coastal weather affect commercial building exteriors. Discover maintenance strategies that protect property value and reduce long-term repair costs.

BOSTON, MA – Commercial property owners throughout Boston continue to face a variety of weather-related challenges that can impact the appearance, safety, and longevity of building exteriors. From harsh winter conditions to humid summers and coastal salt exposure, Boston's climate creates year-round maintenance demands for commercial properties.

Freeze-Thaw Cycles Continue to Impact Building Exteriors

One of the leading causes of exterior deterioration in Massachusetts is the freeze-thaw cycle. Moisture enters small cracks in masonry, concrete, and stone surfaces before freezing and expanding during cold temperatures. Over time, this process can contribute to cracked concrete, damaged masonry, and water intrusion.

Common Signs of Freeze-Thaw Damage

Spalled brick and stone

Cracked concrete surfaces

Deteriorating mortar joints

Surface flaking

Water infiltration

Snow, Ice, and Salt Exposure Create Additional Risks

Snow accumulation and ice dams can prevent proper drainage and force moisture into roofing systems, siding, and window assemblies. Additionally, road salt and de-icing materials commonly used throughout Boston can accelerate the deterioration of concrete, masonry, stone, and metal surfaces.

Areas Most Affected by Salt Exposure

Sidewalks and walkways

Building entrances

Parking structures

Masonry facades

Exterior metal components

Summer Humidity and Coastal Weather Present Ongoing Challenges

Boston's humid summers create favorable conditions for algae, mildew, and mold growth. Buildings located near coastal areas may also experience increased exposure to salt-laden air and strong winds, contributing to long-term exterior wear.

Recommended Preventive Maintenance Services

Pressure washing

Window cleaning

Masonry restoration

Concrete repair

Waterproofing

Exterior painting

Caulking and sealing

"Regular exterior maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to protect commercial properties from Boston's changing weather conditions," said a representative from Above The Rest Building Services.

About Above The Rest Building Services

Above The Rest Building Services specializes in commercial exterior maintenance throughout Greater Boston and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Services include masonry restoration, pressure washing, window cleaning, concrete repairs, waterproofing, exterior painting, and façade maintenance.