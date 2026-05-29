Deputy PM Attends Ministerial Reception Of IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani attended the ministerial reception of the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday.

Also present was HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Almalki Al Jehani.

The annual event, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, runs until Sunday and brings together senior defense and security officials from around the world.

HE President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam To Lam delivered the keynote address, followed by discussions on evolving security challenges in Asia and the impact of tensions in Iran and the Middle East on US alliances and regional stability.

This year's summit includes participation from 41 countries and 22 ministerial-level representatives.