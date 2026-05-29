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Javier Zubiate Earns Fifth Consecutive New York Life Executive Council Honor
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Javier Zubiate, Financial Advisor with Eagle Strategies LLC, Agent with New York Life, and a Financial Professional at Crown Wealth Strategies, has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year (2021-2025) as a member of New York Life's prestigious Executive Council.
This distinction represents one of the organization's highest professional honors, awarded to a select group of financial professionals who consistently demonstrate excellence in performance, client impact, and long-term planning leadership. Each year, only a small percentage of New York Life's nearly 12,000 agents nationwide achieve this level of recognition.
“Excellence at this level is never incidental-it's intentional,” said Lizzie Metzger, President & CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies.“Javier exemplifies what it means to serve with purpose. His consistency reflects not only performance, but the trust he has earned by guiding clients to make thoughtful, confident decisions for their future. This recognition is a direct reflection of his integrity, discipline, and commitment to doing what's right.”
Over the past five years, Zubiate has continued to expand his impact, partnering with individuals, families, and business owners to implement integrated strategies across wealth accumulation, protection, and long-term planning. His approach reflects Crown Wealth Strategies' philosophy-aligning investment strategy, risk management, and tax-aware strategies into a cohesive, personalized experience.
“Executive Council is meaningful because of what it represents,” said Zubiate.“It's about showing up for clients, helping them navigate complexity, and giving them clarity and confidence in every stage of life. That's the standard I hold myself to.”
At Crown Wealth Strategies, Zubiate is part of a growing advisory team committed to delivering a fully integrated wealth experience. Through a combination of institutional-level investment access and advanced planning strategies-including tax optimization, estate coordination, and risk management-the firm provides a concierge-level approach designed to simplify complexity and create lasting value.
This milestone marks Zubiate's fifth consecutive year achieving Executive Council status-an accomplishment that underscores sustained excellence, long-term client relationships, and a disciplined approach to wealth stewardship.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger and Javier Zubiate are Registered Representatives with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. Elizabeth and Javier are also Financial Advisors offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger: 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901. Javier Zubiate: 621 N Resler Drive El Paso TX 79912 |
This distinction represents one of the organization's highest professional honors, awarded to a select group of financial professionals who consistently demonstrate excellence in performance, client impact, and long-term planning leadership. Each year, only a small percentage of New York Life's nearly 12,000 agents nationwide achieve this level of recognition.
“Excellence at this level is never incidental-it's intentional,” said Lizzie Metzger, President & CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies.“Javier exemplifies what it means to serve with purpose. His consistency reflects not only performance, but the trust he has earned by guiding clients to make thoughtful, confident decisions for their future. This recognition is a direct reflection of his integrity, discipline, and commitment to doing what's right.”
Over the past five years, Zubiate has continued to expand his impact, partnering with individuals, families, and business owners to implement integrated strategies across wealth accumulation, protection, and long-term planning. His approach reflects Crown Wealth Strategies' philosophy-aligning investment strategy, risk management, and tax-aware strategies into a cohesive, personalized experience.
“Executive Council is meaningful because of what it represents,” said Zubiate.“It's about showing up for clients, helping them navigate complexity, and giving them clarity and confidence in every stage of life. That's the standard I hold myself to.”
At Crown Wealth Strategies, Zubiate is part of a growing advisory team committed to delivering a fully integrated wealth experience. Through a combination of institutional-level investment access and advanced planning strategies-including tax optimization, estate coordination, and risk management-the firm provides a concierge-level approach designed to simplify complexity and create lasting value.
This milestone marks Zubiate's fifth consecutive year achieving Executive Council status-an accomplishment that underscores sustained excellence, long-term client relationships, and a disciplined approach to wealth stewardship.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger and Javier Zubiate are Registered Representatives with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. Elizabeth and Javier are also Financial Advisors offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger: 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901. Javier Zubiate: 621 N Resler Drive El Paso TX 79912 |
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