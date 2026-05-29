Authorities Conduct 1,000 Inspection Tours During Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – Inspection teams from the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) conducted 1,000 inspection tours across the Kingdom during the Eid al-Adha holiday as part of a campaign to ensure the safety of food products.

In a press release, the JFDA said the inspection campaign revealed that the majority of establishments complied with health regulations related to food handling and safety standards.

The administration added that 15 food establishments were temporarily closed due to health violations, while one shawarma restaurant was shut down for failing to comply with the JFDA's approved health requirements.

JFDA Director General Professor Rana Obeidat said that the administration will continue implementing round-the-clock inspection campaigns to safeguard public health and consumer safety.

The JFDA urged Jordanians to purchase food products from reliable sources and to report any comments, inquiries or complaints through its free hotline at 117114, via WhatsApp at 0795632000 or by email at....

//Petra// AK