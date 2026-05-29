Ukraine To See Windy And Rainy Weather Over Weekend, With Daytime Temperatures Up To +22°C

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on its websit.

“Most regions will see short-term rain showers, while on May 30 thunderstorms are possible in some southern and eastern areas of the country. Winds will be northwesterly at 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s possible in parts of southwestern Ukraine during the daytime on May 30. Nighttime temperatures will range from 4°C to 11°C; daytime temperatures from 12°C to 19°C, while in Zakarpattia and across Ukraine on June 1 temperatures will reach 18°C to 24°C,” the statement said.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center уточнив that on Saturday, brief rain showers are expected across Ukraine, with isolated thunderstorms in southern and eastern regions during the day. No precipitation is expected overnight in Zakarpattia and eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine forecast to see strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms on Friday

Winds will be predominantly northwesterly at 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s possible in southwestern regions during the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, with daytime temperatures between 11°C and 16°C. In western Ukraine, temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C at night and 17°C to 22°C during the day, while Zakarpattia may see highs of up to 24°C.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Saturday is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals and brief rain showers. Winds will be northwesterly at 5-10 m/s.

In the capital, temperatures will range from 7°C to 9°C at night and 14°C to 16°C during the day. Across the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C and daytime temperatures from 11°C to 16°C.