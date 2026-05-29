Asia Pulse May 29: Tokyo CPI Cools, Korea Triple Whammy, Sensex Slumps, Rupiah At Record - Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Now Published in Two Editions Asia Intelligence Brief · Asia Intelligence Dossier

You're reading the Brief - today's hemisphere at a glance, free, every weekday. The Dossier is the full working document: an editor's leader, a long-form deep dive on the week's anchor story, the proprietary Country Risk Dashboard, Trade & Positioning views, data exhibits, and full sources. Built for analysts, PMs, and diplomats who need the analytical layer the news cycle skips.





Get the Dossier



Subscriber PDF access

PDF Edition

Tokyo's May CPI cooled across all three measures, pushing BoJ June-hike pricing further out as the yen held at 159.25. Korea posted a“triple whammy” - April industrial output, retail sales, and facility investment all fell, with oil refining suffering its sharpest drop since 1988. India's Sensex shed 1,092 points on a third straight session of US-Iran-deal uncertainty. Indonesia's rupiah touched a record IDR 17,789 as the JCI extended its weekly loss to 8.35%. China's Jan-Apr industrial profits surged 18.2% on a 107.7% jump in electronics - the AI-compute thesis priced into the tape. Today's Asia Pulse covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics - compiled across Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, and English sources.

Japan - Tokyo CPI Below Target Again

Tokyo May CPI Eases to 1.4%; Core Misses Expectations at 1.3%

Tokyo headline CPI rose 1.4% year-on-year in May, down from 1.5% in April. Tokyo core (excluding fresh food) cooled to 1.3% against expectations of 1.5%; core-core (excluding fresh food and energy) fell to 1.6% from 1.9%.

All three measures sit below the Bank of Japan 's 2% target for the third consecutive month. The pace marks the slowest since March 2022.

USD/JPY Holds at 159.25 as Hike Pricing Pushed Out

The yen weakened 0.17% to 159.25 per dollar on the cooler print, with the carry trade rebuilding toward pre-April-30-intervention levels. The 10-year JGB yield is likely to remain capped below 1.0% on the lower-for-longer rate expectation.

Easing energy and food prices, alongside emergency subsidies keeping petrol near ¥170 per litre, offset upside from expiring utility subsidies and higher taxi fares. The June hike pricing has been pushed further into H2.

Japan - BoJ Balance Sheet

JGB Holdings Show ¥45 Trillion Unrealized Loss - Record High

The Bank of Japan's holdings of Japanese government bonds posted a record ¥45 trillion in unrealized losses for the fiscal year ended March 2026, Jiji reported. The mark-to-market deterioration reflects rising JGB yields against the BoJ's massive holdings.

The figure underscores the cost of any policy normalisation. Listed companies' net profits rose 9.0% for the same fiscal year on AI-driven demand, the offsetting corporate-Japan story.

Korea - The Triple Whammy

Industrial Output, Retail Sales, Facility Investment All Fall in April

Korean industrial production fell 0.6% month-on-month in April, against expectations of a 0.5% gain. Retail sales contracted 3.6% and facility investment slid 3.6% in the same month, the Ministry of Data and Statistics said.

Output in the mining and manufacturing sector dropped 0.7%, with automobile production falling 10%. Chips rose 3.1%, the only meaningful bright spot.

Oil Refining Output Down 19.4% - Sharpest Since 1988

Oil refining output collapsed 19.4% on US-Iran supply disruptions, the steepest fall since the 22.1% decline of 1988. The service sector lost 1.0%, with finance and insurance shedding 7.7% and wholesale-and-retail down 1.5%; information and telecom rose 4.3%.

The Finance Ministry sees a May rebound on improving consumer sentiment and business confidence at a 43-month high. The triple whammy validates Governor Hyun Song Shin's hawkish hold against weak real-economy data.

India - Sensex Slumps

Sensex -1,092 Points, Nifty -1.50% on US-Iran Uncertainty

The Sensex closed down 1,092.06 points (-1.44%) at 74,775.74. The Nifty 50 fell 359.40 points (-1.50%) to 23,547.75, marking a third straight session of losses.

Reliance Industries fell 2.17%, HDFC Bank 1.86%, ICICI Bank 1.28%. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and L&T bucked the trend on the IT-services bid.

MSCI Rebalancing Adds Federal Bank, MCX; Removes Hyundai India

MSCI Global Standard Index changes took effect today, adding Federal Bank, MCX, NALCO, and Indian Bank, while removing Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers, and RVNL. Selling pressure intensified in the final half hour.

The India Meteorological Department forecast monsoon rainfall at 90% of the long-period average, a slightly-below-normal print. The combination of US-Iran, monsoon, and MSCI rebalancing weighed.

Indonesia - Rupiah at Record

JISDOR at 17,789; JCI -8.35% This Week

The Bank Indonesia JISDOR rupiah reference rate hit an all-time low of IDR 17,789 per dollar on May 26, with the currency briefly touching IDR 17,677 earlier in the week. The previous record was IDR 17,743 the prior session.

The JCI closed the May 18-22 week at 6,162.04, down 8.35% on the week. IDX market capitalisation fell 10.07% to IDR 10,635 trillion.

BI Faces Rupiah-Growth Trade-Off

Bank Indonesia held the policy rate at 4.75% in May, balancing rupiah-defence concerns against growth support. Analysts now expect a further 50 basis points of tightening by year-end if pressure persists.

President Prabowo's“magnificent prosperity” growth-target announcement and tightened commodity controls added to the uncertainty. The Finance Minister remains optimistic the JCI will strengthen next week.

China - Industrial Profits Surge

Jan-Apr Industrial Profits +18.2% YoY; Electronics +107.7%

China's Jan-Apr industrial profits rose 18.2% year-on-year to RMB 2,435.84 billion. Equipment manufacturing profits rose 15.4%, contributing 5.4 percentage points to total industrial profit growth.

Electronics industry profits jumped 107.7%, contributing 43.8% of the total profit growth on AI demand and rising prices. High-tech manufacturing profits rose 44.8%, contributing 7.8 percentage points.

AI Compute Drives the Tape

The April manufacturing PMI held at 50.3% (down 0.1pp), still in expansion. Non-manufacturing slipped to 49.4% and composite PMI to 50.1%.

LightCounting on May 28 ranked seven Chinese firms in the global TOP10 optical-module suppliers, with immersion liquid cooling growing as the new datacentre thermal solution. The AI compute story is the dominant Chinese industrial thread.

China - Capital Markets

CSRC Pledges Deeper Capital-Market Reforms

The 2026 Global Investor Conference held in Shenzhen on May 28 produced a major CSRC commitment. Vice Chair Liu Haoling said the regulator will deepen capital-market investment and financing reforms.

The optical-module and liquid-cooling supply chains are restructuring semiconductor demand. The combination of AI capex, capital-market reform, and electronics-profit surge is the structural China bull case.

The Read

Tokyo's May CPI cooled across all three measures, sitting below the BoJ's 2% target for the third straight month; USD/JPY held at 159.25 as June hike pricing pushed further out. The BoJ's JGB holdings now show a record ¥45 trillion unrealized loss.

Korea's April data delivered a“triple whammy” - industrial output -0.6%, retail sales -3.6%, facility investment -3.6%, with oil refining -19.4% the sharpest drop since 1988. India's Sensex shed 1,092 points on a third straight session, with MSCI rebalancing taking effect.

Indonesia's rupiah touched a record IDR 17,789 and the JCI fell 8.35% on the week. China's Jan-Apr industrial profits surged 18.2% on electronics +107.7% - the AI-compute thesis priced into the tape.

Today · Tokyo May CPI / April industrial production / April unemployment (all released) Today · Korea April industrial output / retail sales / facility investment (released) Today · India Sensex / Nifty close; MSCI rebalancing effective Sat May 31 · China May official PMI release (NBS) Sun Jun 1 · China May Caixin manufacturing PMI Jun 17 · Mid-month BoJ commentary watch on JGB yield path Ongoing · Indonesia rupiah defence vs BI 50bp hike pricing Ongoing · AI-compute capex thesis driving China electronics profits

What to WatchGet the full Asia Intelligence Brief Dossier

The Dossier is the full working document - editor's leader, deep dive, country risk dashboard, trade views, charts, full sources. Built for analysts and decision-makers.

Get the DossierMembers only - subscribe to download

Read More from The Rio Times

Asia Intelligence Brief - Thursday, May 28, 2026 Global Financial Wealth Hit a Record as Latin America Joined the Climb Asia Intelligence Brief - Wednesday, May 27, 2026