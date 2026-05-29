Rio's Former Governor Cláudio Castro Quits 2026 Senate Race

MENAFN - The Rio Times) RIO DE JANEIRO · POLITICS

Key Facts

- The headline: The Cláudio Castro Senate withdrawal was announced via social-media video on Thursday, May 28, with the former Rio governor citing the need to focus on his legal defense and family.

- The trigger: Two Federal Police search-and-seizure operations in 11 days targeted the former governor, one tied to the Refit fuel-tax-evasion case and one tied to the Banco Master and Rioprevidência pension fund investigation.

- The TSE ruling: Castro was already declared ineligible to hold office in March by the Superior Electoral Tribunal in the Ceperj abuse-of-power case from the 2022 elections, with his appeal scheduled for June 2.

- The party context: Castro communicated the decision to Liberal Party national chair Valdemar Costa Neto by phone on Wednesday night, opening space for other PL contenders for the Rio Senate seat.

- Latin American impact: The reshuffle in the Rio 2026 election cycle plays into the broader debate over electoral conduct and political-finance accountability in the region.

The Cláudio Castro Senate withdrawal closed a difficult chapter for one of Rio de Janeiro's most prominent political figures of the past five years. The former state governor announced on Thursday evening, May 28, that he is abandoning his Senate pre-candidacy and will not run for any office in the October 2026 cycle. The decision follows two Federal Police operations and a Superior Electoral Tribunal ruling earlier in March that rendered him ineligible.

What the Cláudio Castro Senate withdrawal includes

Castro published a video on his X account on Thursday afternoon. He said he would dedicate himself fully to his legal defense and to his family, citing what he described as a deeply painful period. He maintained his position that he is innocent of the charges raised in the Federal Police investigations.

The withdrawal extends beyond the Senate race. According to aides cited by Brazilian outlets, Castro will not run for any elective office in October 2026, including any state-level position. He had previously been the most discussed contender for one of Rio de Janeiro's two Senate seats up for election this year.

Castro communicated the decision to Liberal Party national chair Valdemar Costa Neto by phone on Wednesday night. The party leadership had already considered his legal exposure unsustainable after the second Federal Police operation, according to Brazilian press reports, although Castro had publicly insisted he would push his candidacy through.

The Federal Police operations behind the Cláudio Castro Senate withdrawal

The first Federal Police operation, on May 15, was the Operação Sem Refino. It investigates the relationship between the former state administration and the Grupo Refit fuel-distribution conglomerate, owned by businessman Ricardo Magro. The Brazilian Revenue Service has described Refit, formerly the Refinaria de Manguinhos, as the country's largest single tax-evading entity.

The second operation, on May 26, was the eighth phase of Operação Compliance Zero. It focuses on the Rioprevidência state-pension fund, which manages public-servant retirement assets. Investigators identified more than 3 billion reais in Rioprevidência allocations to funds connected to the Banco Master investment bank, which the Brazilian Central Bank ordered liquidated in November 2025 for financial fraud.

Supreme Federal Tribunal Justice André Mendonça authorized the search-and-seizure order at Castro's residence in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio's western zone. The judicial decision held that the evidence gathered so far suggested Castro played a politically relevant role in enabling the Rioprevidência allocations to Banco Master, an institution central to a broader federal investigation.

The TSE ineligibility ruling

Castro was already in difficult legal position before the May Federal Police operations. The Superior Electoral Tribunal, the TSE, ruled on March 23, 2026 that he was ineligible to hold office through 2030. The case concerned alleged abuse of political and economic power in the 2022 elections, tied to the distribution of Ceperj public-foundation funds during his successful re-election campaign.

Castro had resigned from the governorship one day before the TSE ruling, on March 22, 2026, to begin the disincompatibility period required to run for Senate. The resignation was interpreted by some legal observers as a maneuver to force an indirect election by the Alerj state assembly for the remainder of the gubernatorial term rather than a direct popular vote. Acting Governor Ricardo Couto, the head of the state Court of Justice, has held the office since.

Castro's appeal of the TSE inelegibilidade ruling is scheduled for June 2, less than a week away. The PSD party, which had backed his replacement during the governorship dispute, took the case to the Supreme Federal Tribunal to argue for direct elections instead of an indirect Alerj-led process. That broader institutional fight remains unresolved.

How the Cláudio Castro Senate withdrawal reshapes the Rio cycle

The Liberal Party in Rio de Janeiro now needs a new Senate candidate. Names mentioned in regional political reporting include federal deputy Carlos Jordy, federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante and former Bolsonaro government minister General Eduardo Pazuello. The October 4 election will fill both Senate seats up for renewal in the state.

The gubernatorial race remains the headline event. Former Rio mayor Eduardo Paes, who resigned from City Hall on March 20 to run, is widely considered the frontrunner, while Acting Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere consolidates his position in the city legislative chamber. The October vote will reshape Rio's executive and legislative leadership for the next cycle.

The broader political backdrop is the federal Operação Compliance Zero investigation, which has been running for more than a year and has produced multiple Federal Police phases. The case has touched senior figures in financial services, fuel distribution and state government across several Brazilian regions. Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master, was the original target.

Regional read on the Cláudio Castro Senate withdrawal

The case sits within a broader Latin American conversation about electoral conduct and political-finance accountability. Mexico approved a constitutional amendment this week to add foreign interference as a ground for annulling elections, Colombia votes on Sunday in a first-round presidential election shadowed by armed-group violence, and Chile signed a five-country regional security pact in Santiago.

For foreign residents and businesses in Rio de Janeiro, the immediate question is institutional continuity. Acting Governor Ricardo Couto is a senior judge, not a political appointee, and the state has continued normal administrative operations. The October election will determine policy direction on security, public-pension reform and the post-2026 Olympic-legacy infrastructure debate.

For investors, the case underscores the importance of institutional risk in Brazilian state-level public finance. The Rioprevidência allocation to Banco Master is a clear example of public-pension exposure to fraud-vulnerable counterparties. Pension-fund governance reform is likely to be a campaign theme in the October state cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cláudio Castro?

Cláudio Castro is a Brazilian lawyer and Liberal Party politician who served as Governor of Rio de Janeiro from August 2020 to March 2026. He was acting governor after the impeachment of Wilson Witzel and was elected in his own right in 2022 with 58.67 percent of the vote.

What is the Ceperj case?

The Ceperj case concerns the alleged use of public-foundation funds during the 2022 elections to support Castro's re-election campaign. The Superior Electoral Tribunal ruled the conduct constituted abuse of political and economic power and declared Castro ineligible through 2030.

What is Banco Master?

Banco Master was a mid-sized Brazilian investment bank owned by Daniel Vorcaro. The Central Bank ordered its liquidation in November 2025 after extensive financial-fraud investigations. The Rioprevidência state-pension fund had allocated more than 3 billion reais to funds connected to the bank.

Who is the current governor of Rio de Janeiro?

Ricardo Couto de Castro, the president of the Rio de Janeiro state Court of Justice, has held the position on an acting basis since March 23, 2026 following Castro's resignation. A successor will be chosen in the October 2026 election or through an Alerj indirect process, pending Supreme Federal Tribunal resolution.

When is the next Rio election?

Rio de Janeiro holds its 2026 general election on October 4, with a runoff on October 25 if no governor candidate clears 50 percent in the first round. Voters will elect a governor, vice governor, two senators, 46 federal deputies and 70 state assembly members.

Connected Coverage

For more on the broader Rio political shift, see our piece on Paes leaving City Hall for the governor's race. Also read our coverage of the BRB syndicate bailout, also tied to the Banco Master fallout, and our piece on Mexico's electoral foreign-interference amendment.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 05:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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