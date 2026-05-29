Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Brödernas publishes quarterly report for Jan-Mar 2026

29.05.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

May 29, 2026, 19.00 CET Brödernas publishes quarterly report for Jan-Mar 2026 Brödernas Group AB (publ) hereby publishes the financial report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026 (Q1 report). The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website brodernas). 1 January - 31 March 2026 Net sales amounted to SEK 83 m (87 m) EBITDA amounted to SEK -5 m (-7 m)

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for Brödernas Group AB (publ)'s senior secured callable fixed rate bonds, it shall ensure that net leverage ratio (net interest bearing debt to EBITDA) does not exceed 6.00x. For the reference period ending 31 March 2026, net leverage ratio (calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions for the bonds) was in excess of 6.00x meaning that an event of default has occurred under the bond terms. For further information, please contact: Richard Forsshéll, CEO... This information is information that Brödernas Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 29 May 2026 at 19.00 CET. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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