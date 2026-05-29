Qatar's Beach Volleyball Team Lose To US Counterpart At Ostrava Elite 16
Ostrava: Qatar's beach volleyball duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan lost to their US counterpart in the Volleyball World Beach Tour Elite 16 - Ostrava, which is being held in the Czech Republic until May 31.
The match was fiercely contested and evenly balanced throughout, with the US athletes Taylor Crabb and Andy Benesh ultimately prevailing 2-1 (16-21, 22-20, 15-11).
Later today, the Qatari duo will face France's Elouan Chouikh and Joadel Geneviève-Gardoque in a crucial third-round match, aiming to improve their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.
Qatar's team had opened their campaign at the Ostrava Elite16 tournament with a straight-sets win over Latvia's Bedritis and Rinkevics on Thursday.
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