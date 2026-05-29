Spacex's $1.8 Trillion IPO Raises Questions Over Investor Demand

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks issues UK market commentary from deVere Group.

SpaceX is currently targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion its initial public offering (IPO), with formal marketings starting next week.

But there are legitimate questions as to whether there is enough demand this summer.

These questions are being flagged by Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, who says investors are about to face one of the biggest tests of appetite for AI and tech assets in modern market history.

SpaceX is reportedly seeking to raise as much as $75 billion, potentially making it the largest IPO ever. The company generated almost $19 billion in revenue last year, driven largely by the rapid expansion of Starlink, which now serves more than 10 million customers globally.

But he warns that investors should remain disciplined as excitement intensifies.

The deVere CEO says history provides important context.

Nigel Green also points to another issue investors should not ignore.

He argues that the implications extend far beyond SpaceX itself.

Nigel Green says institutional investors may soon face difficult allocation decisions.

He believes the arrival of multiple blockbuster listings could mark an important moment in the current market cycle.

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