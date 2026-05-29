India Achieves Record Foodgrain Output In 2025-26, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said India has achieved record foodgrain production in 2025-26, with rice, wheat, maize and oilseed output touching all-time highs, as the Centre and states jointly prepare for the upcoming Kharif season.Addressing a press conference during the two-day National Kharif Conference-2026 at the NASC Complex in Pusa, New Delhi, the minister said ensuring food security, improving farmers' incomes and providing nutritious food remain among the government's top priorities.Chouhan said India's estimated total foodgrain production for 2025-26 has reached 376.563 million tonnes, nearly 18.8 million tonnes higher than the previous year.Rice production has touched 154.024 million tonnes, enabling India to surpass China and become the world's largest rice producer, he said.

The minister added that wheat production has reached 120.657 million tonnes, while maize production stands at a record 55.092 million tonnes.



Oilseed production is estimated at 43.059 million tonnes, with groundnut production at 13.074 million tonnes and rapeseed-mustard production at 13.768 million tonnes.



He attributed the growth to farmers' efforts, policy support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scientific research and improved seed varieties.



Government Expands Regional Agriculture Consultations



The minister said the government has expanded consultations beyond the national conference by organising regional agriculture conferences in Jaipur, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar, with additional conferences planned for the North-East and southern regions.



He noted that agriculture practices and climatic conditions vary widely across the country, making region-specific discussions more effective for policy implementation.



Chouhan said the government is also considering future consultations based on India's eight agro-climatic zones identified by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).



Focus On Climate-Resilient And Sustainable Farming



The conference will focus on preparedness for both Kharif and Rabi crops, availability of quality seeds, implementation of agricultural missions and strengthening of processing infrastructure for oilseeds and pulses.



The minister said separate missions for pulses and oilseeds are being reviewed, alongside discussions on horticulture growth, the Cotton Mission, digital agriculture, Farmer ID and strengthening FPOs.



Highlighting climate change challenges, Chouhan said rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells are affecting farming patterns, making climate-resilient agriculture a key priority.



He said the government will place emphasis on natural farming, Soil Health Cards, balanced fertiliser usage and integrated farming models to improve the incomes of small and marginal farmers.



Conference To Discuss Credit, Infrastructure And Kharif Roadmap



The conference will also discuss agricultural financing, Kisan Credit Cards, post-harvest infrastructure, PM-AASHA, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan'.



According to the minister, detailed thematic presentations and group discussions with states will help prepare a joint agricultural roadmap for the upcoming Kharif season.



(KNN Bureau)