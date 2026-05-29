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New Devotional“Courage During The Storms Of Life” Offers Hope For Dark Seasons
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trina R. Patterson transforms her season of profound grief into a lifeline for others in her new 365-day devotional,“Courage During the Storms of Life: Even through the storm, the breakthrough is coming.” Published by Spines, this powerful daily guide offers unfiltered spiritual encouragement for readers navigating life's most devastating challenges, proving that faith can flourish even in the darkest of storms.
The Context Born from a period of deep darkness, uncertainty, and waiting following the passing of Patterson's mother in 2022,“Courage During the Storms of Life” was written from a place of absolute surrender. When plans fell apart and doors closed, Patterson turned to quiet walks and prayer, channeling her pain into a daily companion for the hurting.
Unlike conventional devotionals that often gloss over the messy realities of human suffering, Patterson's work addresses the storms that test faith to its limits. Across twelve months of daily entries, the book directly tackles profound life challenges, including the exhaustion of single parenting, the invisible battles of chronic illness, the crushing weight of financial ruin, the isolation of addiction, and the sting of systemic injustice. Each daily entry features a grounded reflection on scripture, a heartfelt prayer, and practical, thoughtful questions designed to help readers navigate their pain with resilience.
Patterson's writing is a testament to the belief that believers do not have to be perfect to be powerful. She provides a safe, sacred space for readers to stop performing and start healing, acknowledging that real life does not afford us the luxury of separating faith from pain.
“I wrote this devotional for people who love God but are tired of pretending they are okay,” says author Trina R. Patterson.“It was born in a season of deep darkness and surrender, shaped by my own moments of questioning everything. My prayer is that this book becomes a companion for your heart-a daily reminder that storms do not last, seasons do change, and God meets us right in the middle of every struggle.”
“Courage During the Storms of Life” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.
Trina R. Patterson is a devoted mother and a woman of profound faith. Raised by parents who instilled in her the values of unwavering trust and perseverance, she draws deeply from her family's legacy of compassion-particularly honoring her late mother, who fostered over 500 children. Patterson uses her own experiences of loss, resilience, and spiritual surrender to inspire and walk alongside others through their darkest seasons.
Book Details
Title: Courage During the Storms of Life: Even through the storm, the breakthrough is coming
Author: Trina R. Patterson
Publisher: Spines
ISBN: 9798902234876
Availability: You can find this book on Amazon ( ) and major retailers worldwide.
Published with Spines ( ), the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.
The Context Born from a period of deep darkness, uncertainty, and waiting following the passing of Patterson's mother in 2022,“Courage During the Storms of Life” was written from a place of absolute surrender. When plans fell apart and doors closed, Patterson turned to quiet walks and prayer, channeling her pain into a daily companion for the hurting.
Unlike conventional devotionals that often gloss over the messy realities of human suffering, Patterson's work addresses the storms that test faith to its limits. Across twelve months of daily entries, the book directly tackles profound life challenges, including the exhaustion of single parenting, the invisible battles of chronic illness, the crushing weight of financial ruin, the isolation of addiction, and the sting of systemic injustice. Each daily entry features a grounded reflection on scripture, a heartfelt prayer, and practical, thoughtful questions designed to help readers navigate their pain with resilience.
Patterson's writing is a testament to the belief that believers do not have to be perfect to be powerful. She provides a safe, sacred space for readers to stop performing and start healing, acknowledging that real life does not afford us the luxury of separating faith from pain.
“I wrote this devotional for people who love God but are tired of pretending they are okay,” says author Trina R. Patterson.“It was born in a season of deep darkness and surrender, shaped by my own moments of questioning everything. My prayer is that this book becomes a companion for your heart-a daily reminder that storms do not last, seasons do change, and God meets us right in the middle of every struggle.”
“Courage During the Storms of Life” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.
Trina R. Patterson is a devoted mother and a woman of profound faith. Raised by parents who instilled in her the values of unwavering trust and perseverance, she draws deeply from her family's legacy of compassion-particularly honoring her late mother, who fostered over 500 children. Patterson uses her own experiences of loss, resilience, and spiritual surrender to inspire and walk alongside others through their darkest seasons.
Book Details
Title: Courage During the Storms of Life: Even through the storm, the breakthrough is coming
Author: Trina R. Patterson
Publisher: Spines
ISBN: 9798902234876
Availability: You can find this book on Amazon ( ) and major retailers worldwide.
Published with Spines ( ), the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.
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