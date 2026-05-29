Zambia Launches Project To Restore Degraded Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) Lusaka, May 29 (IANS) Zambia on Friday launched a project to restore ecosystems and improve people's livelihoods.

The Kafue Flats Wildlife, Habitat, Health and Livelihood Project, launched in southern Zambia's Southern Province, will be implemented in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Zambia and the International Crane Foundation, and seeks to restore degraded ecosystems, protect wildlife, strengthen climate resilience, and promote sustainable natural resource management.

Douty Chibamba, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, said the project demonstrates the government's commitment to safeguarding the country's natural resources while improving the welfare of local communities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chibamba noted that the project will enhance biodiversity conservation, support livelihood diversification, and strengthen community participation in environmental stewardship.

While acknowledging the importance of the ecosystem in supporting various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, sugar production, cattle rearing, and power generation, Chibamba expressed concern that the ecosystem is under threat from climate change.

"This important ecosystem is increasingly under pressure from climate change, unsustainable land-use practices, habitat degradation, pollution, human-wildlife conflict, and increasing socio-economic vulnerabilities among local communities," he said.

He added that the project is expected to address challenges such as habitat degradation, unsustainable land-use practices, and the impacts of climate change, while creating opportunities for communities to benefit from sustainable economic activities.

“As we launch these projects, success will depend on collective ownership, transparency, accountability and active participation by all stakeholders,” he said, the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment wrote on Facebook.

Nalucha Nganga-Ziba, WWF country director in Zambia, said the project presents an opportunity to strengthen water resource and biodiversity conservation while improving livelihoods across the landscape.

She said the project will strengthen community resilience to both water scarcity and flooding, adding that it will also contribute to long-term climate adaptation efforts and enhance the sustainability of livelihoods.

“With increasing variability in seasonal conditions, these projects will strengthen community resilience to both water scarcity and flooding,” she added.