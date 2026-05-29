MP: 4 Dead, 41 Injured In Umaria Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Four people lost their lives, and 41 others were injured when a tractor‐trolley carrying devotees overturned on Friday near Bijora Tola under Pali police station area on the Anuppur‐Umaria district border in Madhya Pradesh.

Six of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to Shahdol Government Hospital for advanced treatment.

The villagers who lost their lives in the accident include Ghanshyam Gond (resident of Padamaniya), Sahbal Baiga (resident of Ginjari), Veer Singh (son of Madhav Singh, resident of Ginjari), and Bhupati Singh (son of Bhagirath Singh, resident of Padwaniya).

The victims, residents of Gijri village in Anuppur district, were returning from a religious ceremony at Bijora after offering prayers to 'Bade Dev' near the Shani Temple.

The tractor‐trolley, reportedly carrying 45‐50 passengers, lost control on a small culvert due to excessive speed while negotiating a turn, police officials said. The vehicle overturned, causing immediate chaos and cries at the accident site.

Two people died on the spot, while two more succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Local residents informed the police and helped shift the injured to Pali Community Health Centre.

Preliminary investigation suggests the driver was speeding.“The tractor‐trolley became unbalanced on the culvert,” police officials said.

Police have initiated a detailed probe into the incident.

Tractor‐trolley accidents are unfortunately common in rural Madhya Pradesh, especially during religious events when overloaded vehicles are used for transportation. Over the past year, several similar tragedies have occurred across the state due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, and a lack of safety measures.

Police are questioning the driver and witnesses to determine if negligence or mechanical failure contributed to the accident. Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid overloading such vehicles and follow traffic rules.