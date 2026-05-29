New Zealand Seal Dominant Innings Victory Over Ireland In One-Off Test

A 217-run partnership between Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra, followed by a six-wicket haul from seamer Nathan Smith, propelled New Zealand to a comprehensive victory by an innings and 79 runs over Ireland in their one-off four-day Test match at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. New Zealand's victory, wrapped up well before tea on Day 3, underscored the Black Caps' dominance as Ireland, despite fightbacks from Andy McBrine, Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker, fell well short on both fronts--batting and bowling.

Blundell, Ravindra partnership sets up massive total

Opting to bowl first, Ireland's decision initially looked inspired as Mark Adair (3/66) hit the ground running, exploiting early seam movement to reduce the tourists to a precarious 21 for 2, removing Devon Conway (4) and skipper Tom Latham (0) cheaply. When Adair accounted for Daryl Mitchell's wicket in the 23rd over, New Zealand found themselves in genuine trouble at 86/4 in 22.1 overs.

However, Player of the Match (PoTM) Tom Blundell (186) paired up with the fluent Rachin Ravindra (121) to stage a phenomenal rescue act with a 217-run partnership. Blundell's authoritative, patient 186 off 292 included 22 fours and three sixes, while Ravindra's 121 was laced with 11 fours and four maximums. The duo's 217-run fifth-wicket stand shifted the momentum. Ireland's Harry Tector was the one to break the massive partnership as he got rid of Ravindra in the 78th over, reducing NZ to 303/5. However, things did not become any easier for the hosts as debutant Dean Foxcroft scored a scintillating 98, falling agonizingly short of a debut century when he was caught off Andy McBrine's bowling. With the total at an imposing 490 for 8, captain Latham called for the declaration.

Smith's six-for skittles Ireland

Ireland's first innings began in catastrophic fashion. The Black Caps' bowling attack, led by Nathan Smith, proved too hot to handle. The Irish top-order collapsed in a heap, as they were reduced to 38 for 6 in 10 overs. A counterattack from McBrine (73) and Adair (40) offered the hosts something to cheer for, stitching together a 116-run partnership for the seventh wicket. But Smith, Blair Tickner and Ben Sears cleaned up the tail, as Ireland were bundled out for 179. Nathan Smith finished with figures of 6/40 in 14 overs, and Ben Sears ended with 2/27 in 8 overs.

Tickner seals dominant win for Black Caps

With a commanding first-innings lead of 311 runs, Latham comfortably enforced the follow-on. Forced to bat again, Ireland displayed a better fight in their second innings. Opener Stephen Doheny struck a resilient 57, and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker contributed a gritty 50. Ireland's slim hopes of taking the game into a fourth day suffered a major blow before lunch when Curtis Campher was forced to retire hurt after sustaining a painful blow to his hand. New Zealand pacers Blair Tickner, Zakary Foulkes, and Nathan Smith again proved too hot to handle. With Campher unable to return to the crease due to injury, Ireland's second innings concluded at 232, handing New Zealand a dominant innings victory to wrap up the one-off assignment. Tickner's relentless spell earned him his maiden Test five-wicket haul (5/76). Blundell won the Player of the Match award for his 186.

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