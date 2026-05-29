OKX Deepens Coinone Digital Asset Push Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">OKX Ventures and Korea Investment & Securities are set to inject KRW 80 billion each into Coinone, strengthening the Seoul-based crypto exchange's capital base as it prepares a broader push into stablecoins and tokenised securities.

The planned investment, worth about $53 million from each backer, would give the two investors strategic exposure to one of Korea's five licensed won-based cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinone is expected to use the funds to expand digital asset services beyond spot trading, with particular emphasis on products that can link regulated securities markets with blockchain-based settlement infrastructure.

The transaction is being structured largely through new share issuance, allowing fresh capital to enter Coinone rather than merely transferring ownership between existing shareholders. That approach is important for the exchange, which has faced intense competition from larger platforms while regulators examine market concentration, governance standards and investor protection rules across the country's virtual asset sector.

Coinone remains a recognised name in Korea's crypto market, but it operates in a trading landscape dominated by Upbit and Bithumb. Together, the two largest platforms account for the overwhelming majority of domestic crypto volume, leaving smaller exchanges under pressure to find strategic partners, stronger balance sheets and differentiated business lines. Coinone, Korbit and Gopax have struggled to match the scale, liquidity and brand strength of the two leaders.

For OKX, the investment offers a route into one of Asia's most active yet tightly supervised digital asset markets. Korea has a large retail crypto trading base, high mobile adoption and deep familiarity with digital finance. At the same time, its rules for exchanges, banking partnerships, anti-money laundering checks and token listings remain demanding, making local partnerships more practical than a direct market entry.

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Korea Investment & Securities' participation gives the deal a domestic financial-sector anchor. The brokerage's involvement points to growing interest among mainstream financial institutions in digital assets, particularly where crypto infrastructure intersects with regulated investment products. Its presence could also help Coinone build credibility as tokenised securities and stablecoin-linked services move from policy debate to commercial planning.

Stablecoins are emerging as a major focus for Korean policymakers and financial firms. Draft frameworks have examined reserve backing, issuer licensing, bankruptcy protection and the treatment of foreign-issued tokens. Any exchange seeking to distribute or support won-linked stablecoins would need to meet strict requirements around custody, disclosure, redemption and transaction monitoring.

Tokenised securities present a separate but related opportunity. Korea has been working to formalise rules for blockchain-based issuance and trading of securities, opening a path for financial firms to experiment with fractional ownership, faster settlement and programmable compliance. Coinone's planned expansion into this area would require coordination with securities firms, custodians, banks and regulators, making the Korea Investment & Securities partnership commercially significant.

The investment also reflects a wider consolidation trend. Binance's earlier move into Gopax, Mirae Asset's interest in Korbit-related opportunities and Hana Bank's move into Dunamu's shareholder base show that crypto infrastructure is no longer being treated only as a speculative trading venue. Larger financial groups are positioning for a future in which digital assets, payments and securities platforms converge under stronger regulation.

Coinone's challenge will be to convert new capital into sustainable market share. Competing on trading fees alone may not be enough against Upbit and Bithumb, which benefit from scale, liquidity and network effects. A more viable path could involve institutional services, stablecoin settlement, tokenised investment products and corporate digital asset solutions.

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Regulatory approval and final documentation remain central to the transaction. Earlier discussions around Coinone drew caution from parties involved, with no binding agreement confirmed at that stage. The latest investment plan indicates that negotiations have advanced, though the strategic value of the deal will depend on execution, ownership terms and the pace at which Korea finalises digital asset legislation.

For OKX Ventures, the stake fits a wider investment focus on on-chain capital markets, real-world asset tokenisation and infrastructure that improves settlement efficiency. Coinone offers an established local licence, a recognised brand and access to Korean won trading rails. For Coinone, the partnership brings capital, global market links and a stronger foundation for product expansion.

The deal comes as Korea's crypto sector faces both opportunity and scrutiny. Retail trading remains active, but regulators are pushing exchanges to strengthen internal controls, listing standards and customer safeguards. Operational lapses at major platforms have sharpened calls for tighter oversight, while financial institutions are lobbying for clearer rules that allow regulated participation.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network