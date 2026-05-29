Emirates NBD Widens Fee-Free Stock Access Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates NBD has extended its push to draw more retail investors into UAE equity markets by offering zero commissions on local share trading through ENBD X, its digital wealth platform, sharpening competition among banks and brokerages seeking a bigger role in the country's expanding investment ecosystem.

The initiative allows eligible customers to buy and sell shares listed on Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai through the bank's mobile app without brokerage commissions. The offer gives retail investors direct access to more than 150 UAE-listed equities, including leading names such as Emaar Properties, DEWA, Salik, ADNOC-linked companies and other large-cap issuers that dominate local market turnover.

Emirates NBD is positioning the service as part of a broader strategy to make wealth products easier to access through digital channels. ENBD X already gives users exposure to global equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds, sukuk, mutual funds and precious metals, with the bank saying the platform offers access to more than 11,000 stocks and ETFs across UAE and international markets. Local equities can be traded through the same app used for day-to-day banking, reducing the friction that has historically kept smaller savers away from direct market participation.

The zero-commission local equities campaign is currently promoted as running until 15 July 2026, subject to terms and conditions. Investors are still expected to consider other applicable charges, market fees, custody arrangements, taxes where relevant outside the UAE, and product risks before placing trades. The removal of brokerage commissions lowers the visible cost of trading but does not eliminate market volatility, bid-ask spreads or the possibility of capital loss. See also Etihad Rail reveals passenger staff look See also Etihad Rail reveals passenger staff look The bank's earlier rollout of fee-free local equities trading has already gained traction. Within a year of launch, the initiative crossed AED5 billion in customer trade volumes and more than 300,000 commission-free trades across DFM, ADX and Nasdaq Dubai. That uptake suggests a growing appetite among UAE residents for direct exposure to listed companies, especially as mobile-first platforms simplify onboarding and portfolio monitoring. The move comes as the UAE continues to deepen its capital markets through public listings, government-related offerings and private-sector floats. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have both used initial public offerings to broaden market depth, while listed entities in utilities, tolling, logistics, energy, real estate and consumer sectors have attracted retail and institutional participation. Dividend yields, tax treatment on personal investment income and exposure to domestic growth remain important selling points for local equities. Competition in digital wealth is also intensifying. Banks, securities firms, fintech platforms and international brokers are seeking to capture younger investors, affluent expatriates and high-net-worth clients who want app-based access to multiple asset classes. Zero-fee trading has become a common tactic globally, though it also raises questions about investor behaviour, especially if lower transaction costs encourage excessive short-term trading rather than disciplined portfolio building. Emirates NBD's advantage lies in its large customer base and ability to integrate banking, investment and advisory services inside one platform. The ENBD X model gives customers a single entry point for account opening, trading, research tools and alerts. Price alerts and real-time access to local markets may help active investors respond more quickly to earnings, dividend announcements, corporate actions and wider market swings. See also DIFC confidence holds through regional strain See also DIFC confidence holds through regional strain For UAE exchanges, wider retail access supports liquidity and market participation. DFM, ADX and Nasdaq Dubai have been seeking deeper investor engagement as the country strengthens its position as a regional capital markets hub. Dubai International Financial Centre has also continued to attract asset managers, hedge funds and financial services firms, reflecting broader growth in the UAE's wealth and investment industry. The broader market backdrop remains mixed. UAE equities have benefited from economic diversification, corporate earnings in key sectors and investor interest in high-dividend stocks. At the same time, market sentiment remains sensitive to oil prices, interest-rate expectations, global risk appetite and regional geopolitical tensions. These factors can move valuations sharply, especially in sectors such as real estate, banking, energy and transport.