Pressure Mounts On Swiss Federal Judges Over Romantic Affair
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Ex-Bundesgerichtspräsident Meyer fordert Konsequenzen nach Affäre
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Read more: Ex-Bundesgerichtspräsident Meyer fordert Konsequenzen nach Af
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Escândalo amoroso abala Supremo Tribunal da Suíça
Read more: Escândalo amoroso abala Supremo Tribunal da Su
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In an interview with CH Media, Ulrich Meyer said the affair between Yves Donzallaz and Beatrice van de Graaf had allowed the Federal Court to“slide into an institutional crisis with their eyes wide open”.
This requires their immediate resignation or at least their decision not to seek re-election in September 2026, said Meyer. The law expressly prohibits“long-term cohabitation” between members of the Federal Court.
In Meyer's opinion, the Administrative Commission, a body that oversees the Switzerland's highest court under the presidency of François Chaix, cannot escape responsibility, regardless of whether it knew about the relationship.
Even an intimate relationship could affect judicial independence and therefore needed to be investigated further, said Meyer.
Meyer did not want to compare his own misdemeanours from his time in office with the hushed-up love affair. Meyer was criticised in 2020 for derogatory comments about a judge at the Federal Criminal Court. His internal comments about that judge were a mistake, he admitted in the interview.
With regard to a previous relationship with a female court clerk at the then Federal Insurance Court in Lucerne, Meyer emphasised that he had acted with complete transparency. He also informed the entire panel of judges when the relationship came to an end, Meyer said.More More Affairs between Swiss federal judges deemed inappropriate
This content was published on May 15, 2026 A love affair between two Federal Court judges is in principle contrary to the rules of the institution.Read more: Affairs between Swiss federal judges deemed inapprop
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