India, Canada Reaffirm Commitment To Conclude CEPA Talks By Year-End

MENAFN - KNN India)Canada and India have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, with both countries aiming to conclude negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of the year, according to a joint statement.

Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu and India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the proposed CEPA would help expand market access, support resilient supply chains and strengthen two-way economic growth between the two countries.

The two ministers also launched the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum, which they described as a platform aimed at bringing together business leaders from both countries to support commercial partnerships and increase business engagement.

According to the joint statement, both sides discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in sectors including clean energy, critical minerals, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and skills development.

Sidhu confirmed that Canada would lead a Team Canada Trade Mission to India later this year to support greater participation of Canadian businesses in the Indian market.

The ministers also emphasised the importance of improving connectivity between the two countries, including people-to-people ties, business mobility and direct commercial linkages, to facilitate greater trade and investment flows.

Both countries agreed to continue encouraging long-term investment and deeper collaboration between businesses, innovators and institutional partners, while maintaining regular dialogue on trade and economic cooperation.

(KNN Bureau)

