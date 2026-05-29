Best Fixed Deposit Rates In India: Why More Investors Are Choosing Equitas Digital FD In 2026

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

As interest in safe investment options continues to grow, Fixed Deposits remain one of the most searched financial products in India. From salaried professionals and retirees to first-time investors, customers are increasingly looking for the best FD interest rates, secure online investment platforms, and trusted RBI-regulated banks.

One banking product gaining traction among digital-first investors is the Equitas Digital Full KYC Digital Fixed Deposit offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank.



With interest rates of up to 7.4% p.a. for regular customers and 8% p.a. for senior citizens, combined with fully digital onboarding and Video KYC, Equitas is positioning itself as a strong option for customers seeking high-interest Fixed Deposits online.



Why Fixed Deposits Continue to Be a Preferred Investment Option

In uncertain market conditions, many investors continue to prefer Fixed Deposits because they offer:

Stable and predictable returns Low-risk investment exposure Flexible tenure options Capital protection Easy access and liquidity

Searches for terms like“ safe bank FD”,“highest FD interest rates”,“ best digital FD in India”, and“ online fixed deposit with high returns” have steadily increased as customers look for secure alternatives to market-linked investments.



Equitas Digital FD: High Interest Rates with RBI-Regulated Banking

Reserve Bank of India regulated banks are generally preferred by depositors because they operate under strict banking and compliance frameworks.



Equitas Small Finance Bank is an RBI-licensed Scheduled Commercial Bank with a growing physical presence across India through branches and banking outlets. The bank combines traditional banking trust with digital convenience, allowing customers to invest in Fixed Deposits completely online from anywhere in India.



Current Equitas FD Interest Rates

Up to 7.4% p.a. for regular customers on 888-day tenure Up to 8% p.a. for senior citizens on 888-day tenure



Deposit Amount

Minimum investment: INR5000 Maximum investment: INR50 lakhs



Digital Fixed Depos Are Becoming More Popular

The rise of digital banking has significantly changed how customers invest in Fixed Deposits. Instead of visiting a branch, investors now prefer:

Instant online account opening Paperless banking Video KYC verification UPI and Net Banking payments Online maturity tracking

The Equitas Digital FD allows eligible customers to open a Fixed Deposit digitally using Aadhaar, PAN, and Video KYC through the Equitas Mobile App – Equitas 2.0 Available on Play Store and App Store.



Importantly, customers do not need an Equitas Savings Account to open the FD.



Is Online FD Booking Safe?

Security remains one of the biggest concerns among customers exploring digital banking products. To address this, banks increasingly rely on RBI-approved Video KYC systems and encrypted onboarding infrastructure.



The Equitas Digital Full KYC Digital FD uses:

Aadhaar-based authentication PAN verification Live Video KYC Secure payment channels Consent-based onboarding



Deposits are also insured up to INR5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.



Who Can Open an Equitas Digital FD?

The product is designed for New-to-Bank resident Indian customers who meet the following criteria:

Age 18 years or above Valid Aadhaar and PAN Aadhaar-linked mobile number Resident Indian status



Existing Equitas customers, NRIs, Foreign Tax Residents, and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are not eligible through this digital journey.



Funding and Video KYC Process Explained

Customers can fund the FD using:

UPI (up to INR1 lakh) Internet Banking / Payment Gateway (up to INR50 lakh)



After funding, customers must complete Video KYC within 3 calendar days. Once verification is approved and funds are credited successfully, the FD is booked.



The Video KYC process is available on bank working days between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM.



Why Investors Are Searching for Digital Fixed Deposits

Financial experts say digital Fixed Deposits are attracting attention because they combine:

Higher convenience Competitive FD interest rates Faster onboarding Secure banking systems Anywhere access across India



For many customers, the ability to open a high-interest FD online without branch visits has become a major deciding factor.



As digital banking adoption continues to rise, products like the Equitas Digital FD reflect how traditional banking products are evolving for mobile-first investors.