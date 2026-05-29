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Forest City Issues Guidance On SFZ MM2H Requirements Amid Growing Regional Interest In Malaysia's 'Easiest Path' To Long-Term Residency
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Category
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SFZ MM2H
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Standard MM2H (Silver)
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Standard MM2H (Gold)
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Standard MM2H (Platinum)
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Fixed Deposit
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US$65,000 (age 21–49) / US$32,000 (age 50+)
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US$150,000
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US$500,000
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US$1,000,000
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Property Requirement
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RM500,000 minimum (Developer unit only, cannot sell for 10 years)
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RM600,000
minimum
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RM1,000,000 minimum
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RM2,000,000 minimum
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Visa Duration
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10 years, renewable
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5 years, renewable
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15 years, renewable
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20 years, renewable
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Property Location
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Forest City only (Valid throughout Malaysia - holders may reside in any state, including Kuala Lumpur and Penang)
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Anywhere in Malaysia
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Anywhere in Malaysia
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Anywhere in Malaysia
While the SFZ MM2H may not be designed for every demographic, given that both the fixed deposit and property purchase are mandatory, Forest City offers 517-square-foot residential units tailored for the programme, providing a more accessible option for those interested in applying.
The Forest City SFZ MM2H Qualification
To qualify for the Forest City SFZ MM2H, applicants must meet the following criteria:
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Age Requirement
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Minimum age of 21 years old for the principal applicant
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Eligible Dependants
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Financial Requirement
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Maintain a fixed deposit with a Malaysian financial institution regulated under the
Financial Services Act 2013 or
Islamic Financial Services Act 2013:
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Property Requirement
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Residency Requirement
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Applicants who were previously rejected under MM2H or have unresolved immigration issues are not eligible.
Process to Apply for the SFZ MM2H
Applications for the SFZ MM2H must be submitted through a licensed MM2H agent accredited by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) under the Tourism Industry Act 1992. Direct or independent submissions are not accepted.
Application Steps
1. Engage a Licensed Agent
Select a registered MM2H agent to assist with the preparation and submission of all required documents.
2. Prepare Documentation
Gather and complete the necessary documents, which typically include:
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A valid passport (with at least 18 months of remaining validity)
Proof of financial resources
Marriage Certificate
Police clearance certificate
Birth Certificate
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture reviews all applications. Processing times may vary. Approved applicants will receive an official Letter of Conditional Approval.
4. Deposit the Required Funds
Open a fixed deposit account with a Malaysian financial institution approved under the Financial Services Act 2013 or Islamic Financial Services Act 2013 and place the required deposit amount.
5. Purchase Property and Activate the Visa
After receiving the approval letter, applicants must complete the purchase of a qualifying Forest City property. Once the purchase is finalised, up to 50% of the initial fixed deposit may be withdrawn for approved purposes, including property purchase, education, medical expenses, and tourism activities in Malaysia. The applicant's passport will then be endorsed with the SFZ MM2H visa, allowing holders to reside anywhere in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and Penang, among other states.
Holders of the SFZ MM2H visa receive a 10-year renewable multiple-entry visa, which covers the main applicant and eligible dependants. This long-term pass allows continuous residence in Malaysia without the need for frequent renewals. While it does not automatically permit employment, applicants may apply separately for a work or business visa if required.
Beyond the residency benefits, participants gain access to the wider Forest City SFZ ecosystem, designed to combine convenience, safety, and international connectivity. Key features include:
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Proximity to Singapore via the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link, located about two kilometres across the Johor Strait.
Duty-free zone status, offering cost advantages on select imports and consumer goods.
A secure, master-planned community with 24-hour property management, monitored transport networks, and a dedicated security system.
A diverse, international environment, home to residents from more than 20 nationalities.
International school within the township and access to world-class healthcare facilities nearby.
Two championship golf courses, including the
Liang Guo Kun Classic Course-listed among
Asia's Top 100 Golf Courses for seven consecutive years-and the
Jack Nicklaus Legacy Course.
Taken together, the SFZ MM2H programme's structure offers participants a dual proposition: a streamlined path to long-term Malaysian residency, combined with access to a master-planned development designed around security, connectivity, and urban infrastructure.
Residents most suitable for Forest City SFZ MM2H
The Forest City SFZ MM2H is designed for people looking to make Malaysia a part of their long-term plans - for retirement, regional investment, or raising a family in a globally connected environment. The programme pairs the stability of a 10-year renewable visa with the lifestyle advantages of living in a self-contained, internationally planned coastal city.
For retirees, the SFZ MM2H offers one of the lowest financial thresholds under any MM2H tier, making long-term residency more accessible without compromising comfort or quality of life. Forest City's master-planned layout, secure environment, and proximity to Singapore provide a practical setting for those seeking a calm yet connected lifestyle.
For professionals and family offices, the Special Financial Zone introduces strategic incentives, including 0% tax on qualifying family office investment income and a 5% corporate tax rate for financial institutions. It is an option worth considering for those exploring Malaysia as a hub for cross-border business or wealth management. Details are available on the investment page.
For families, Forest City offers access to an international school education covering kindergarten to high school, combining global curricula with local convenience. Its location - just two kilometres from Singapore via the Second Link - appeals to parents seeking strong education options and ease of travel at a more affordable cost.
That said, the SFZ MM2H may not suit every applicant, as it requires the purchase of a Forest City property. However, owning a property does not mean the MM2H holder must live in it - the holder may rent it out, and as an approved participant, can reside anywhere in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and other states. Even without committing to a specific long‐term base in Johor, this pathway remains one of the most accessible residency pathways available in Malaysia, balancing affordability, stability, and proximity to Singapore.
As with any long-term visa programme, requirements and processing timelines are subject to change, and applicants should seek accurate, up-to-date advice before applying. The requirements outlined here reflect information available as of 29 May 2026 - for current terms and application timelines, consult Forest City officials or other authorised agents accredited under the Tourism Industry Act 1992.
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