Qatar's Industrial Sector Move On A Positive Trajectory

A significant growth in the country's industrial sector has been witnessed during the first quarter of 2026. The growth not only reflects continued expansion in manufacturing activity but also rising investment levels. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), the positive trajectory has further strengthened national food production capabilities.

The data show that 17 new factories began producing and launching diversified national products during Q1 2026, representing a 112% increase over the same period in 2025. This sharp rise highlights accelerating industrial activity and growing investor confidence in the sector.

Industrial investment also recorded a steady growth, with cumulative investment reaching QR270bn in Q1 2026, representing a 0.13% increase over Q1 2025. This reflects sustained capital inflows and ongoing development of industrial infrastructure across the country.

In the food manufacturing sector, the ministry confirmed that 138 national food factories are now operating at full capacity to meet domestic demand. These include 20 water production factories, 24 dairy factories, 16 meat and fish factories, 15 bakeries and pasta facilities, and 10 grain milling and packaging factories. The sector also includes two sugar packaging plants, five confectionery and biscuit factories, nine vegetable factories, nine juice factories, four spice and sauce factories, five date factories, nine edible oil factories, five food and ready-meal factories, and five coffee and nut factories.

The ministry emphasised that these factories play a vital role in supplying local markets with essential food products, while the private sector continues to support the strengthening of national strategic reserves.

The ministry further stated that efforts are ongoing to enhance industrial efficiency and attract investment through 15 initiatives comprising more than 60 development projects under the manufacturing industries strategy. This strategy focuses on key sectors, including plastics, aluminium, pharmaceuticals, and industries supporting the oil and gas sector. It also aims to advance economic diversification by targeting a 3.4% compound annual growth rate in non-oil sectors, while attracting foreign direct investment and improving the overall business environment to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and international competitiveness.