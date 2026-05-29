Yum!'S Aurélie Dufour Helps Build A More Sustainable Future

April was Earth Month, a time to reflect on how we care for our planet and the role each of us plays in building a more sustainable future.

For Aurélie Dufour, Europe Sustainability Regulation Lead for Yum!'s Global Sustainability team, this work connects closely to Yum!'s focus on regenerative, nature-positive agriculture. She leads sustainability regulation and governance across Europe, translating complex requirements into clear priorities for Yum!'s brands and markets, helping embed sustainability into how the business grows.

What stands out most to Aurélie is Yum!'s collaborative approach. By working with farmers, suppliers and partners, our teams are helping advance more resilient agricultural practices and healthier ecosystems. She also brings teams together through cross-brand forums that drive alignment and progress across Europe.

At Yum!, we lead with Smart, Heart and Courage. Aurélie brings Smart to life by shaping forward-looking strategies that build resilience across our value chain.