Deputy Prime Minister Meets Malaysian Minister Of Defense

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani met with His Excellency Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, the Malaysian Minister of Defense, on the sidelines of His Excellency's participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, which is being held in the Republic of Singapore.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest security developments and updates in the region and discussed aspects of military cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Almalki Aljehani, along with a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.