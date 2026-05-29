Pune Hooch Tragedy: Three Hadapsar Cops Suspended

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 29 (IANS) In a major crackdown following the tragic deaths caused by the consumption of illicit, toxic country liquor in Pune and Pimpri‐Chinchwad, the Pune Police administration has suspended three police officers attached to the Hadapsar Police Station.

The department cited gross negligence, dereliction of duty, and a severe lack of supervision by the concerned officers. The suspended officials include Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogle, Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Sikalgar, and Police Sub‐Inspector Hasan Mulani.

All three officers were stationed at the Hadapsar Police Station and were actively involved in its crime investigation wing.

According to the official order issued by the police department, a case (Crime No. 379/2026) was registered at the Hadapsar Police Station on May 29. The FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Sections 105, 123, 125, 275, and 3(5). Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949: Sections 65(e), 68, 81, and 83.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused illegally manufactured toxic country liquor, adulterating it with poisonous chemicals before transporting and distributing it. Despite knowing that consuming this lethal concoction could result in fatalities, the accused systematically sold the spurious liquor, directly causing multiple deaths.

The official suspension order explicitly noted that the tragic incident occurred due to severe negligence and oversight failures by the concerned police officers.

Following widespread media coverage and social media outrage, the department noted that the image of the police force had been significantly tarnished, raising serious questions about administrative efficiency.

Utilising the powers vested under the Mumbai Police (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1956, and the Mumbai Police Act, 1951, the three officers have been suspended with immediate effect. This disciplinary action will remain in force pending the completion of a primary and departmental inquiry.

Under the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, 1981, the suspended officers will receive a subsistence allowance. They will also continue to receive city allowance, house rent allowance (HRA), and dearness allowance (DA) as per regulations.

The department has strictly prohibited the officers from leaving the headquarters without prior permission during their suspension period. They are mandatorily required to report and mark their attendance daily at the Pune City Police Control Room.

The hooch tragedy has already triggered fierce political and social backlash across Pune. In light of growing public anger, this swift and stringent action by the police department is seen as a strong message from the administration on accountability.