Unit For The Preparation Of Medicinal, Food And Other Multi-Component Preparations

(MENAFN- RCTT) OKB "Akademicheskoe" offers customers a Unit for the preparation of medicinal, food, and other multicomponent preparations, including the development of unique design documentation, production, and supply of products under a manufacturing agreement, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Multicomponent preparation systems are widely used in the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, and chemical industries. These systems are designed for precise dosing, mixing, and processing of components, ensuring high-quality finished products. Several leading manufacturers offer such systems on the global market.

Major global manufacturers of multicomponent preparation systems:

1. GEA Group (Germany)

- Features: GEA manufactures equipment for the pharmaceutical and food industries, including systems for mixing and preparing multicomponent drugs.

2. SPX FLOW (USA)

- Features: SPX FLOW offers systems for mixing and processing products in the food and pharmaceutical industries, including systems for multicomponent formulations.

3. FrymaKoruma (Switzerland)

- Features: The company specializes in the manufacture of equipment for the preparation of emulsions, suspensions, and other multicomponent products in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

The OKB Akademicheskoe unit is designed for the preparation of medicinal, food, and other multicomponent preparations with a viscosity of up to 2000 cP.

The unit is a stand-alone module mounted on a separate chassis. It includes an NDGM-5 disperser, 100-liter and 50-liter tanks with stirrers and electric heating, a control panel, piping, and valves. The volume and number of tanks can be customized according to customer requirements.

Technical Specifications



Parameter Value Liquid tank working volume, l 50 Viscous tank working volume, l 100 Disperser pump power, kW 5.5 Gearmotor power, kW 2*0.25 Installed electric motor power, kW 2*10 Weight, kg 270

Additional information is available on the OKB "Akademicheskoe" website in the "Pharmaceuticals" section here. Advantages and Innovations The products have no competitors in the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the territory of the union states. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source InternalInvestorIPR status Exclusive rightsSecret know-howComments regarding IPS status The products are unique, and the design and operating documentation developed by the organization constitutes its intellectual property and is protected as a trade secret. Import-substituting products. Sector group HealthcareClient information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords C.25.29 - Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metalC.25.30 - Manufacture of steam generators, except central heating hot water boilersC.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineeringM.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments OKB "Akademicheskoe" is one of the leading enterprises with extensive experience in the manufacture of import-substituting equipment in the chemical, oil and gas and nuclear engineering in the Republic of Belarus (licenses No. 02300 / 544-4 of the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus and licenses No. 02300 / 2449-1 of the State Industrial Supervision Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus).OKB "Akademicheskoe" is a leading enterprise in the nuclear engineering industry in the Republic of Belarus.OKB "Akademicheskoe", at the current stage of its development, is a multi-industry design and production and research complex with a closed cycle, from the design of various types of products (tank equipment, tank equipment and process equipment based on them) to their manufacture and commissioning in the field of:* science and scientific services (including in the field of nuclear energy);* chemical apparatus engineering (for the oil and gas complex and chemical plants);* power engineering (heat exchange equipment and process equipment with its use and the use of vessels operating under pressure);* milk processing (UF, RO, CIP-washers, neutralization units, dispersants, emulsifiers, pumps of various types and purposes, etc.);* water treatment (water filters of various types and capacities);* alcohol production;* pharmaceutical industry;* airfield equipment, etc.The enterprise is a supplier of equipment to the Russian State Corporation "ROSATOM" and currently equips power units of the Belarusian NPP with equipment.The enterprise has the technological capabilities to perform various types of mechanical processing (turning, milling, grinding, jig boring, welding, rolling, bending, etc.), welding (products made of carbon, stainless steel, copper, aluminum and titanium alloys) and control of finished products (radiographic, ultrasonic and capillary flaw detection, hydraulic testing, as well as an implemented and operating quality management system for design and manufacturing that meets the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2015 (certificate of conformity No. BY / 112 05.01.031 until 02.10.2020).The enterprise offers mutually beneficial cooperation in the development and joint manufacture of equipment, cooperation, with the supply of manufactured equipment to enterprises in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and other countries.Official website of the OKB "Akademicheskoe". Certification standards The design and manufacturing quality management system complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2009 (certificate of conformity No. BY/112 05.01.031). Languages spoken EnglishRussianInformation about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreementManufacturing agreementType and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a Unit for the preparation of medicinal, food, and other multicomponent preparations, including the development of unique design documentation, production, and supply of products under a manufacturing agreement.Partners interested in purchasing a Unit for the preparation of medicinal, food, and other multicomponent preparations, including the development of unique design documentation, production, and supply of products under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500251-500SME 51-250SME 11-50SME <= 10R&D InstitutionUniversitySole proprietor