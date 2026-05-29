403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Unit For The Preparation Of Medicinal, Food And Other Multi-Component Preparations
|Parameter
|Value
|Liquid tank working volume, l
|50
|Viscous tank working volume, l
|100
|Disperser pump power, kW
|5.5
|Gearmotor power, kW
|2*0.25
|Installed electric motor power, kW
|2*10
|Weight, kg
|270
Additional information is available on the OKB "Akademicheskoe" website in the "Pharmaceuticals" section here. Advantages and Innovations The products have no competitors in the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the territory of the union states. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source Internal
Investor
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status The products are unique, and the design and operating documentation developed by the organization constitutes its intellectual property and is protected as a trade secret. Import-substituting products. Sector group Healthcare
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords C.25.29 - Manufacture of other tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal
C.25.30 - Manufacture of steam generators, except central heating hot water boilers
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments OKB "Akademicheskoe" is one of the leading enterprises with extensive experience in the manufacture of import-substituting equipment in the chemical, oil and gas and nuclear engineering in the Republic of Belarus (licenses No. 02300 / 544-4 of the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus and licenses No. 02300 / 2449-1 of the State Industrial Supervision Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus).
OKB "Akademicheskoe" is a leading enterprise in the nuclear engineering industry in the Republic of Belarus.
OKB "Akademicheskoe", at the current stage of its development, is a multi-industry design and production and research complex with a closed cycle, from the design of various types of products (tank equipment, tank equipment and process equipment based on them) to their manufacture and commissioning in the field of:
* science and scientific services (including in the field of nuclear energy);
* chemical apparatus engineering (for the oil and gas complex and chemical plants);
* power engineering (heat exchange equipment and process equipment with its use and the use of vessels operating under pressure);
* milk processing (UF, RO, CIP-washers, neutralization units, dispersants, emulsifiers, pumps of various types and purposes, etc.);
* water treatment (water filters of various types and capacities);
* alcohol production;
* pharmaceutical industry;
* airfield equipment, etc.
The enterprise is a supplier of equipment to the Russian State Corporation "ROSATOM" and currently equips power units of the Belarusian NPP with equipment.
The enterprise has the technological capabilities to perform various types of mechanical processing (turning, milling, grinding, jig boring, welding, rolling, bending, etc.), welding (products made of carbon, stainless steel, copper, aluminum and titanium alloys) and control of finished products (radiographic, ultrasonic and capillary flaw detection, hydraulic testing, as well as an implemented and operating quality management system for design and manufacturing that meets the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2015 (certificate of conformity No. BY / 112 05.01.031 until 02.10.2020).
The enterprise offers mutually beneficial cooperation in the development and joint manufacture of equipment, cooperation, with the supply of manufactured equipment to enterprises in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and other countries.
Official website of the OKB "Akademicheskoe". Certification standards The design and manufacturing quality management system complies with the requirements of STB ISO 9001-2009 (certificate of conformity No. BY/112 05.01.031). Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing a Unit for the preparation of medicinal, food, and other multicomponent preparations, including the development of unique design documentation, production, and supply of products under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing a Unit for the preparation of medicinal, food, and other multicomponent preparations, including the development of unique design documentation, production, and supply of products under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment