Official Launch Of The Construction Engineering Technician - Civil And Mining Program At Collège Boréal's Timmins Campus

TIMMINS, Ontario, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Collège Boréal today officially launched its Construction Engineering Technician - Civil and Mining program at its Timmins campus. In the presence of many dignitaries, including Gaétan Malette, MP for Kapuskasing-Timmins-Mushkegowuk; and Ashley Richards-Gagnon, President of the Timmins Construction Association and Co-Chair of Women in Trades and Tech Timmins, Collège Boréal's senior leadership unveiled the facilities and equipment that will be used by the first cohort at Boréal Timmins beginning this September.

About the Construction Engineering Technician - Civil and Mining Program

Collège Boréal's two-year Construction Engineering Technician - Civil and Mining program trains skilled professionals in the construction and mining fields. Focused on both practical and theoretical learning, the program prepares students to supervise and effectively manage engineering projects involving a range of functions related to the operation and extraction of mineralized rock in mines, the development of underground or open-pit mines, and the design and construction of public works infrastructure. The program also helps students build expertise in blueprint reading, construction site management and the use of specialized software, opening the door to promising and rewarding careers in key sectors of the economy.

By adding this program to its post-secondary offering, Collège Boréal in Timmins is increasing access to relevant training that meets regional employers' need for skilled workers, while also offering students from local school boards a range of related and diverse programs.

Quotes

“Offering the Construction Engineering Technician - Civil and Mining program in Timmins reflects several of Collège Boréal's core values. The expertise of our faculty and our campus staff's accountability to regional employers are clear examples of Boréal's efforts to provide the communities we serve with the skilled, bilingual workforce they need in sectors that support their development.”

Daniel Giroux - President of Collège Boréal

“The launch of the Construction Engineering Technician - Civil and Mining program at Collège Boréal is excellent news for our region. By training skilled talent right here in Northern Ontario, in French, we are directly helping meet the needs of key sectors such as construction and mining, while strengthening our regional economy. Initiatives like this are essential to building the future of our communities.”

Gaétan Malette - Member of Parliament for Kapuskasing-Timmins-Mushkegowuk

“The launch of the Construction Engineering Technology - Civil and Mining program at Collège Boréal represents a major step forward in strengthening the workforce in Northern Ontario. By training students right here in Timmins, this program will help meet the growing demand in the mining and construction sectors, while providing participants with the skills they need to build a solid and rewarding career in the North.”

George Pirie - Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins

“The launch of this program is an important step for our region and for the future of the construction and mining industries in Northern Ontario. Employers are looking for skilled workers who understand both civil construction and mining environments, and programs like this help create direct pathways for local students to build meaningful careers close to home. We are proud to support initiatives that strengthen our workforce while creating more opportunities for the next generation.”

Ashley Richards-Gagnon - President, Timmins Construction Association and

Co-Chair, Women in Trades and Tech Timmins

“As a graduate of this program at the Sudbury campus, it's great to see it now offered in Timmins, where I've made my home. Graduating from this program was the first step in my career, and I hope it can do the same for other students in the Timmins region. It's an excellent program that gives students valuable technical knowledge and hands-on experience in the mining and construction sectors, helping train tomorrow's workforce and leaders in these fields.”

Gilles Paradis - Superintendent, Mine Technical Services, Kidd Operations

“More than ever, Boréal Timmins is listening to its partners and community by launching a program that once again meets the expectations of regional employers. Through this specialized training in mining and construction, we are giving Boréal's future graduates the opportunity to thrive in rewarding careers that contribute to the economic growth of Greater Timmins and Northern Ontario.”

Mélanie Dufresne - Director, Collège Boréal's Timmins Campus



Quick facts

Boréal Timmins offers many programs in business, community services, health sciences and trades. The full list of programs is available on Collège Boréal 's website.



More than 3,700 new mining-related jobs will need to be filled in the Timmins region by 2029. Most of these positions are in trades and production roles, including truck driving, equipment operation and heavy equipment mechanics*.



The technological changes expected by companies in the mining sector in the Timmins region mainly involve information technology and digital transformation, equipment modernization (automation, robotics), real-time data collection (data management and analysis), improvements to protective and safety equipment, and autonomous vehicles*.

*Source: Timmins Economic Development Corporation

Programs Related to the Mining Sector

Construction Engineering Technician - Civil and Mining (Timmins and Sudbury, 2 years)



Welding Technician (Timmins, 2 years)



Welding Techniques (Timmins, 1 year)



Heavy Equipment Technician (Timmins and Sudbury, 2 years)



Motive Power Technician - Truck and Coach (Timmins, 2 years)



Prospecting and Mining Exploration Techniques (Sudbury, 2 years)



Construction Engineering Technology - Civil and Mining (Sudbury, 3 years)



Information

Benoît Clément

Manager, Communications and Media Relations

705-560-6673, ext. 2722

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About Collège Boréal

Created in Sudbury in 1995, Collège Boréal is a French-language post-secondary education and training institution committed to the development and growth of the various Ontario communities it serves. Through its 31 campuses across 27 communities, Collège Boréal offers a high level of expertise in post-secondary education, basic training, apprenticeship, immigrant services, employment services, customized training and applied research. Learn more:

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