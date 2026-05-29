Join Carmel Marathon Weekend On May 30-31, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bolt for the Heart announced today that the Carmel Marathon Weekend on May 30-31 2026, will become the first official marathon to implement Bolt for the Heart's Rescue Ready RaceTM program, a new endurance event preparedness model designed to strengthen emergency response capabilities for sudden cardiac arrest incidents during races.

“We take pride in making the Carmel Marathon the best experience possible, and the safety of our athletes, volunteers, and members of the community is always our top priority in that regard.” Says Jay Durba, Race Director at Carmel Marathon Weekend.“We're proud to be the first marathon with the Rescue Ready Race distinction and to work with Zoll to make their world-class AEDs a part of our safety plan.”

Powered by ZOLL Medical Corporation, as part of its Anything Can Happen. Anyone Can Help. campaign, Rescue Ready RaceTM helps endurance events proactively prepare for cardiac emergencies by implementing a structured safety model that includes strategic AED placement, trained response personnel, coordinated emergency communication systems, and continuous preparedness planning.

The Carmel Marathon Weekend marks the first marathon to formally adopt the Rescue Ready RaceTM model, helping establish a new standard for race safety and emergency preparedness, the only marathon ever to have an AED at every single mile marker. Additionally, at a central location for spectators there will be CPR and AED demos and other ways to increase bystander confidence.

“All of us at Bolt for the Heart are so energized by this new level of proactive safety for all runners of the Carmel Marathon. Oftentimes, cardiac arrest occurs, undetected, and unannounced, and the best we can do is to be ultimately prepared for when this happens.” Stated Pierre Twer, Founder and President at Bolt for the Heart.“Trained volunteers are watching for runners at every mile marker, and immediate CPR and an AED application if needed, provide the best chance for survival for any victim. The chance of survival increases measurably when this is done, so we are honored to be a part of this planning process.”

As part of the Rescue Ready RaceTM implementation at the Carmel Marathon Weekend:

- ZOLL AEDs will be strategically placed throughout the race course

- Clearly marked emergency response stations will be positioned along the route

- Trained volunteers and race personnel will be prepared to respond to cardiac emergencies

- Communication protocols will be established to improve emergency coordination during the event, empowering anyone to help in a crisis situation.

Indy Auto Man, Indiana used car dealer, has stepped forward to support the Rescue Ready RaceTM program, helping broaden its reach throughout Indiana. Indy Auto Man is also preparing to participate in upcoming activities and invites runners, families, and spectators to join in the Carmel Marathon Weekend on May 30-31, 2026, and learn more about life-saving initiatives.

ZOLL Medical Corporation, a global leader in resuscitation technology, including public access AEDs and emergency cardiac care solutions, is partnering with Bolt for the Heart to help bring the Rescue Ready RaceTM initiative to endurance events nationwide.