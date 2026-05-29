Delhi: 3 Juveniles Held In Murder Extortion Gang Busted In Jahangir Puri

Three Juveniles Apprehended in Murder Case

A murder case registered vide FIR No. 324/26 dated 29.05.2026 under Sections 103(1)/126/3(5) BNS at Police Station Jahangir Puri has been successfully worked out with the apprehension of all three involved CCLs. The case pertains to the stabbing of Arbaj (26 years), a resident of Jahangir Puri, who sustained a fatal stab injury during a quarrel in the C-Block area and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at BJRM Hospital. Acting on the statement of an eyewitness, local intelligence and technical inputs, a dedicated police team swiftly traced and apprehended all three CCLs involved in the incident. During the investigation, the weapon of offence, a knife used in the commission of the crime, was also recovered at the instance of one of the apprehended CCLs. Further investigation is in progress.

Extortion Gang Busted in Jahangirpuri

On May 24, in a swift operation, Delhi Police busted a local extortion gang operating in Jahangirpuri, arresting three adult criminals along with three juveniles for allegedly extorting "hafta" money from an e-rickshaw parking operator. The accused have been identified as Prince, alias Sanju (28); Rishabh, alias Suri (22), and Khema, alias Girish (22), along with three Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs). According to police, the group reached an e-rickshaw parking area in G Block of Jahangirpuri around 2:30 am on May 20, where they allegedly demanded weekly protection money from the parking owner, Riyazuddin. When the victim resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted him, inflicting knife injuries on his right hand. They also issued death threats and damaged several e-rickshaws by smashing their windscreens during the attack. A case was subsequently registered at Police Station Jahangirpuri under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. (ANI)

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