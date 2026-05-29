Pune Census Survey Turns Violent: PMC Woman Employee, Team Attacked

A woman employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and members of a census survey team were allegedly assaulted while carrying out National Census 2027 duties in Pune's Minatai Thackeray Colony area, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Swargate Police Station. An FIR has been registered against five identified accused and several unidentified persons for allegedly obstructing government work, assaulting public servants and outraging the modesty of a woman employee.

Initial Refusal and Escalation

The complainant, a PMC employee for the past 17 years, was currently assigned as an enumerator for National Census 2027 work.

According to the complaint, on May 27, the woman employee visited the residence of one Vikas Navnath More in Lane No. 14 of Minatai Thackeray Colony to collect census-related information. The family allegedly refused to cooperate and obstructed the government work. The complainant further alleged that she and another enumerator were verbally abused during the argument.

Police said the matter escalated the following day when a PMC team, accompanied by supervisors and other enumerators, revisited the locality to complete the census process and resolve the dispute. The accused allegedly attacked the team with kicks, punches and stones while the officials were leaving the area, police said.

Details of the Attack and Police Complaint

In her complaint, the woman employee alleged that one of the accused held her hand and tore the sleeve of her blouse, thereby outraging her modesty. She also alleged that her mobile phone, wristwatch and gold chain went missing during the scuffle.

Her son, who had accompanied the team for security purposes, was also allegedly assaulted and injured in the attack.

Based on the complaint, Swargate Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to obstruction of government duty, assault, molestation, causing injuries and theft. Further investigation is underway by Woman Police Sub-Inspector Sujata Jadhav of Swargate Police Station.

PMC Employees Demand Action

The incident has triggered outrage among PMC employees, who have demanded strict action against the accused for allegedly attacking government officials engaged in census-related duties. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)