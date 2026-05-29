Delhi Court Allows CBI To Take Ex-Reliance Exec To Mumbai For Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed the application moved by the CBI seeking production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala before a Mumbai Court in connection with a case against Reliance Communications and others. Jhunjhunwala is a former Reliance (ADAG) senior executive.

A transit production warrant has already been issued by a Mumbai court for the production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala. He was arrested by the ED and was running in judicial custody after the ED's interrogation. Special Judge (CBI) Hasan Anzar allowed the application after considering the jail authorities' reply, submissions of the CBI and counsel for inmate Jhunjhunwala.

Court's Order on Transit Warrant

"Having considered the totality of the facts and circumstances, the present Prisoner Transit warrant is forwarded/signed by the Court, subject to the condition that it would be open to the concerned Jail Superintendent to ensure the execution of the Prisoner Transit Warrant subject to the Section 304 BNSS, 2023, by physically producing in the Mumbai Court," the court ordered on May 29.

However, the court clarified that it would be open for the In-charge/Superintendent of Prison, Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, New. Delhi, that if he is unable to carry out the order, then he can send a report in terms of Section 304 BNSS, 2023.

AIIMS Report Confirms Fitness to Travel

While issuing the order, the court also took note of the report regarding the health condition of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, prepared by the medical board constituted at AIIMS at the request of CBI. It is open in the report that Jhunjhunwala is fit for travel by train or plane.

The court said that the decision as to whether an inmate is fit to travel is based on the medical opinion or advice given by the Doctor to the concerned Jail Superintendent shall be taken as per the rules. "It would be well within the domain of the concerned Superintendent to formulate its opinion as regards further execution of the production warrant in terms ofOrder of 19.05.2026 by Mumbai court taking into consideration the medical advice of the doctor as per applicable rules/law," Special CBI Judge said on May 29.

Background and Previous Attempts

The CBI had moved an application mentioning that the Special Judge for the CBI has requested the production of accused Amitabh Jhunjhunwala before the Special Judge for the CBI Case, Greater Mumbai. The court had passed such orders, but Jhunjhunwala could not be produced before the Mumbai court due to his unfavourable medical condition.

On May 8 and April 29, the Rouse Avenue court had allowed the earlier application moved by the CBI seeking production of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former Reliance (ADAG) senior executive, before a Mumbai Court in connection with a case registered by the CBI against Reliance Communications. However, Jhunjhunwala could not be transferred to Mumbai as the earlier transit production warrant had lapsed.

Jhunjhunwla, in his reply, had alleged that he had been made a scapegoat and apprehended that the same was at the instance of the promoter of Reliance ADA Group. The promoter and group wield significant influence.

The court had directed that if Jhunjhunwala is taken out from Tihar Jail, the concerned authorities shall take care of his medical condition as he deems fit. Jhunjhunwala is under Judicial custody in Central Jail Tihar in a money laundering case. The Tihar Jail authorities filed a report that the accused can be produced through video conferencing before the court. (ANI)

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