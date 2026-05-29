SCO Financial Authorities Plan Expansion Of Local Currency Settlements And Banking Grid
The issues were discussed during a high-level ministerial meeting chaired by the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek, concluding with the signing of an official joint protocol.
The member states plan to coordinate joint monetary policies to safeguard their domestic banking systems against global financial volatility.--
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