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SCO Financial Authorities Plan Expansion Of Local Currency Settlements And Banking Grid

SCO Financial Authorities Plan Expansion Of Local Currency Settlements And Banking Grid


2026-05-29 01:38:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 29. Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (OIC/SCO) member states plan to accelerate the expansion of local currency settlements and refine cross-border infrastructure, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The issues were discussed during a high-level ministerial meeting chaired by the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek, concluding with the signing of an official joint protocol.

The member states plan to coordinate joint monetary policies to safeguard their domestic banking systems against global financial volatility.

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