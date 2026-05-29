Hungary's Magyar Wants Ukraine To Fulfil 11 Minority Demands Ahead Of Meeting With Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said this during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

Magyar said he had informed von der Leyen that talks were already under way with Ukrainian partners. He stressed that Hungary considers it important to receive guarantees for the roughly 100,000 ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine, particularly regarding their ability to use their native language in schools, cultural activities, and public administration.

Magyar recalled Budapest's 11-point proposal to Ukraine aimed at addressing what Hungary describes as problems related to the rights of its national minority.

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He said Hungary would like Ukrainian partners to agree to them, adding that minority rights are part of universal human rights across Europe.

Magyar stressed that people living in settlements where their language is predominant should be able to use it freely, whether they are primary school students or mayors.

He noted that several rounds of technical discussions with Ukrainian counterparts have already taken place and expressed hope that all 11 points would be reviewed and that the necessary changes would be made to Ukrainian legislation.

Magyar added that, following this, foreign ministers of both countries should meet.

He said he would be very pleased, after these technical meetings, to meet President Zelensky in the Hungarian-speaking areas of Ukraine and open a truly new chapter in bilateral relations.

He also stated that disputes between neighboring countries are a normal phenomenon, also seen in relations with other states.

Magyar claimed that negotiations between the European Commission and the Hungarian government on unfreezing EU funds for Hungary are not linked to Ukraine's EU accession process.

Photo: Peter Magyar/Facebook