Finland Provides Ukraine With New Military Aid Package Worth €128M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Finland's Ministry of Defence announced this in a press release.

Alexander Stubb approved the decision on May 29, 2026, following a proposal from the government.

This will be Finland's 33rd package of material assistance to Ukraine. Its value amounts to around EUR 128 million.

It is noted that the total value of defense materials Finland has supplied to Ukraine has already reached EUR 3.4 billion.

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For operational reasons and to ensure that the materials reach their destination, no further details regarding the contents of the aid, delivery methods, or schedule will be disclosed.

When making the decision on assistance, both Ukraine's needs and the resources of the Finnish Defence Forces were taken into account.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in January Finland announced that it would send Ukraine another defense aid package worth approximately EUR 98 million.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine