Zelensky Urges Ukrainians To Pay Attention To Air Raid Alerts Due To Russia's Preparations For New Massive Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the statement during his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state said that Ukraine had intelligence information indicating that Russia was preparing a new massive strike, and urged people to pay attention to air raid alerts and protect their lives.

He emphasized that Ukrainian emergency services are operationally prepared, and that the Air Force and other defenders of the sky will work around the clock, as always.

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As previously reported, during a conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, Zelensky stated that the Russians are preparing a new large-scale strike against Ukrainian cities and communities.

In Kyiv, 92 people were injured and three killed as a result of the Russian attack on May 24. Around 300 sites in the city were damaged, including nearly 150 residential buildings. Overall, during that attack Russia used 90 missiles and 600 UAVs.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine