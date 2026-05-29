Children More Likely To Worry About Money At Home Than Parents Realise As Families Face Half-Term Costs

MENAFN - Pressat) Children as young as six may be picking up on family money worries more than parents realise as households navigate the added cost of half term, according to new research from children's wellbeing platform Super Chill.

A Censuswide poll of UK parents and children aged six to 12 found children are around 60% more likely than parents realise to say family problems or money worries are among their biggest sources of stress.

Around one in eight children cited family problems or money worries, compared with fewer than one in 12 parents who believed finances or family pressures were a major worry for their child.

The findings come as many families face increased spending during half term on childcare, food, activities and days out.

Super Chill said children often absorb household anxiety even when parents try to shield them from money concerns, with worries sometimes appearing through changes in behaviour, withdrawal or reluctance to ask for things.

Geert Pelsma, CEO of Super Chill, said:“Half term can be brilliant for children, but it can also bring changes in routine, busier homes and extra pressure for families.

“Our research suggests children are often aware when something feels stressful at home, even if adults are trying to shield them from it.

“At Super Chill, we are focused on helping children manage those everyday feelings before they become overwhelming. Simple check-ins, breathing exercises and conversation prompts can give children a way to name what they are feeling and give parents a better sense of what is going on.

“Children do not always need big explanations. Often, they need calm reassurance, routine and small moments where they feel heard.”

The research also found friendships and schoolwork remain among the biggest day-to-day worries for children, with more than one in three children saying friendships worry them most and almost three in ten citing schoolwork.

Super Chill is a free, ad-free children's wellbeing platform helping children better understand and express how they are feeling through emotional check-ins, guided calming exercises and conversation-starting Chat Cards designed to support family communication.