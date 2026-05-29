Africa Pulse May 29: Tinubu Year Three, SARB Data Day, Ghana Reserves Climb, Copperbelt Supply Crisis - Rio Times

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PDF Edition Africa Pulse - Friday, May 29, 2026

President Tinubu marked his third year defending Nigeria's subsidy and FX reforms as Lagos closed for Democracy Day. South Africa published its first data wave after Wednesday's SARB hike to 7.00%. Ghana's reserves climbed to a one-year high of $14.4 billion even as the cedi extended its slide. The Zambia-DRC Copperbelt posted simultaneous Q1 output contractions, recalibrating global battery-metals supply. The AfDB pegged 2026 continental growth at 4.2%, with a $1.3 trillion financing gap. Today's Africa Pulse covers the continent's finance, markets, economy, and politics - compiled across English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Swahili, and Afrikaans sources.

Nigeria - Democracy Day

Tinubu Defends Subsidy and FX Reforms in Third-Anniversary Address

President Bola Tinubu marked the third anniversary of his administration today with a nationwide address defending fuel-subsidy removal and exchange-rate unification. He said Nigeria has avoided fiscal collapse and is“more competitive and better positioned for sustainable growth” than in 2023.

He cited N18.4 billion in daily subsidy spending at the regime's peak, exceeding N4 trillion in 2022 alone. Nigeria lost more than N8 trillion to FX arbitrage and rent-seeking over three years, he added.

Opposition Rejects the Reform Record

The Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere accused the administration of producing“poverty, unemployment, mass killings and kidnappings.” The NGX is closed for the holiday, and the Presidency separately warned of a surge in deepfake videos and manipulated content targeting the president.

The political contest over the reform record is now the dominant Nigerian story. Year four becomes the referendum.

South Africa - Post-Hike Data Day

Rand Steady Ahead of Money Supply, Trade, Budget Releases

The rand traded at 16.2275 per dollar in early Friday trade, little changed, as investors awaited the first major data releases after the SARB's hike to 7.00% on Wednesday. The South African Reserve Bank publishes money supply and private-sector credit for April today.

Nedbank economists forecast private-sector credit growth slowing to 8.2% from 8.5% in March on April public holidays. SARS publishes trade-balance data and National Treasury the budget balance later in the session.

The Hike's First Real-Economy Test

The trade account is expected to have stayed in surplus but narrowed somewhat, according to Investec. Markets are watching whether the data validates the SARB's hawkish pivot or undercuts it.

The hike came as April inflation jumped to 4% from 3% in March on the oil-shock pass-through. The bank cited global supply shocks from the Iran war.

Ghana - Reserves Climb, Cedi Slides

Reserves Hit One-Year High at $14.4 Billion

Ghana's gross international reserves climbed to $14.4 billion as of May 18, the highest level in more than a year, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover. Reserves were $13.8 billion at end-December 2025.

The Q1 current account surplus widened to $3.10 billion from $2.43 billion in the same period of 2025. The external position has strengthened materially.

Cedi Down 8.4% YTD Despite Reserve Build

The cedi has nonetheless depreciated 8.4% year-to-date to GH¢11.4125 per dollar, pressured by corporate dollar demand, dividend repatriation, and Brent above $103. The Bank of Ghana paused its rate-cut cycle and is running roughly $1 billion in twice-weekly FX auctions in May.

Governor Asiama held the policy rate at 14.0%. The bank judged inflation-growth risks as broadly balanced.

Copperbelt - The Battery-Metals Recalibration

Zambia Copper Output Falls 4.27% as DRC Exports Drop 15%

Africa's two largest copper producers posted simultaneous Q1 2026 output contractions. Zambia's copper production fell 4.27% year-on-year, while DRC copper exports dropped nearly 15% in the same quarter.

Zambia's annualised production now tracks 836,000 tonnes against a one-million-tonne target. Zambian cobalt production fell 9.15% in Q1, a steeper decline reflecting cobalt's by-product nature.

Glencore Cobalt Cut 39% Even as Copper Rose

Glencore lifted Q1 copper output 18.9% to 199,600 tonnes but cut cobalt 39% on a strategic reduction. The Konkola Chingola mine reopened in Zambia after an 18-year shutdown, while Alphamin posted record Q1 EBITDA of $158 million on tin prices up 30%.

The DRC cobalt export ban and Zambia's sulphuric-acid restriction tightened regional supply. The Copperbelt has become a global swing factor in battery-metals pricing.

Ethiopia - Election Sunday

50 Million Registered Voters; Oil Shock Tests Reform

Ethiopia holds elections on Sunday, June 1, with more than 50 million registered voters and over 10,400 candidates contesting. Regional powers including Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel are pushing for influence in the Horn.

NBE Governor Eyob Tekalign said the policy overhaul has helped soften the Iran-war impact, though fuel shortages, higher transport costs, rising import bills, and renewed inflationary pressure are emerging. Ethiopia's market-based FX regime has produced a steady birr depreciation since July 2024.

ESX Opens Debt Market to Banks and Pension Funds

The Ethiopian Securities Exchange tightened OTC rules to open the debt market to banks and pension funds. CBE Capital became the first investment bank to transact more than 1 billion birr in Treasury Bills.

The Bishoftu International Airport project advanced as a continental aviation milestone. Capital-market depth is the slow-burn institutional story.

Morocco - Industrial Restructuring

Auto Sector Overtakes Phosphates as Top Export

A new Stimson Center report ranked Morocco as Africa's leading automobile manufacturer, with production set to exceed one million vehicles per year in 2026. Automotive now accounts for roughly 25% of goods exports, ahead of phosphates.

Stellantis's Kenitra plant is doubling capacity from 200,000 to 400,000 vehicles per year, with new“Smart car” platform launches in February 2026. Renault, Stellantis, and around 250 component suppliers anchor the ecosystem.

Tanger Med Becomes Mediterranean and Africa's Top Port

Tanger Med handled 10.2 million TEUs in 2024 against Algeciras's 4.7 million. OCP's $13 billion green-investment programme runs through 2027.

The dirham depreciated against the dollar this month. Bank Al-Maghrib pushed full inflation-targeting flexibility to 2027.

Algeria - Strait-of-Hormuz Beneficiary

Sonatrach Anchors Italian and Spanish Energy Supply

Algeria has emerged as a clear winner from the Strait-of-Hormuz disruption, with energy exports redirecting through stable Mediterranean routes. Italy is now Algeria's largest African trading partner at €12.9 billion in 2025, with Italian FDI reaching €8.5 billion.

Sonatrach holds 51% of the Medgaz pipeline and supplies about 29% of Spain's gas imports in early 2026. Sonatrach signed a $5.4 billion production-sharing agreement with Saudi Arabia's Midad Energy in October.

UEMOA - Currency Confidence

Benin Tightens CFA-Acceptance Law; Togo Bond Auction

Benin's National Assembly today adopted a reform sanctioning refusal to accept BCEAO notes and coins, including slightly damaged but still valid currency. Fines and prison terms apply to traders refusing legal tender.

Togo holds a simultaneous Treasury bond auction on the BCEAO regional market today, with Burkina Faso to follow on June 3. The franc CFA's credibility under the oil shock is the operative concern.

Continental - AfDB Outlook

Africa Growth 4.2% in 2026, Down from 4.4%

The African Development Bank's 2026 African Economic Outlook, launched this week in Brazzaville, projected continental growth of 4.2% in 2026 from 4.4% in 2025. East Africa leads at 5.9%, West Africa at 7%, Central Africa 3.8%, Southern Africa just 2.1%.

Average inflation is seen at 10.4%, down from 13.7%. The continent faces a $1.3 trillion annual financing gap.

Africa BPO Hierarchy Emerges

A new global outsourcing ranking placed South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya as Africa's leading BPO destinations, though all rank behind the Philippines, India, Malaysia, and several emerging-market peers. Kenya 's outsourcing concentrates on AI training, content moderation, and data annotation.

Teleperformance and Sama already operate large Nairobi centres. The services-export theme is a quieter but durable African positioning.

The Read

Tinubu defended his subsidy and FX reforms in a third-anniversary address as Lagos closed for Democracy Day, citing N18.4bn daily subsidy spend at the peak and N8tn lost to FX arbitrage; Afenifere rejected the record. South Africa published its first post-hike data wave with the rand steady at 16.2275.

Ghana's reserves climbed to a one-year high at $14.4bn while the cedi extended an 8.4% YTD slide. The Zambia-DRC Copperbelt posted simultaneous Q1 output contractions, with Konkola Chingola reopening after an 18-year shutdown.

Morocco's automotive overtook phosphates as the top export, Algeria emerged as a Strait-of-Hormuz energy beneficiary, and the AfDB pegged 2026 continental growth at 4.2% with a $1.3 trillion financing gap. Ethiopia holds elections Sunday.

Today · SARB money supply + private credit · SARS trade · National Treasury budget balance Today · Togo Treasury bond auction (BCEAO regional market) Sun Jun 1 · Ethiopia general election - 50M+ registered voters Jun 3 · Burkina Faso Treasury bond auction (BCEAO) Jun 17-19 · DRC Mining Week Lubumbashi - battery-metals capital flow Jun-Jul · Dangote refinery IPO target window Ongoing · Ghana reserves $14.4bn vs cedi -8.4% YTD divergence Ongoing · Copperbelt Q1 output contractions + DRC cobalt-export ban

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