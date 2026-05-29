Jaishankar Hails UN Peacekeepers' Role In Global Peace And Security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday paid his tributes to United Nations peacekeepers on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, acknowledging their role in maintaining global peace and security.

In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted the contribution of personnel serving in UN Peacekeeping missions across the world, especially in challenging environments. "On the International Day of UN Peacekeepers today, pay tribute to the brave women and men serving under UN Peacekeeping across the world. Their steadfast commitment to preserving peace and security continues to make a meaningful difference in some of the most challenging environments," the EAM said in the post.

Significance of International Day of UN Peacekeepers

It is observed annually to honour the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers deployed in conflict and post-conflict zones under the United Nations mandate.

For almost eight decades, United Nations peacekeepers have brought meaningful and visible change to communities around the world. From countries such as Liberia, Namibia, Cambodia, Sierra Leone and Timor-Leste, their deployment has often proved life-saving and transformative, helping nations move away from conflict towards lasting peace in some of the most unstable political and security environments.

On the International Day, the global community pays tribute to peacekeepers, both past and present, while reaffirming the collective duty to support and strengthen their mission.

'Invest in Peace': This Year's Theme and Focus

Observed this year under the theme "Invest in Peace", the day highlights the need for strong action to ensure that civilian, military and police personnel are adequately equipped and resourced to fulfil their mandates effectively.

At present, over 51,000 personnel serve across 11 UN peacekeeping operations worldwide, working amid increasingly complex and interconnected challenges shaped by evolving global tensions. In such a climate, peacekeeping continues to stand out as a practical and cost-effective tool for restoring stability and fostering hope.

The day also serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifice made by peacekeepers, honouring their dedication and the resilience of the communities they serve. It additionally pays tribute to nearly 4,500 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, including 59 in 2025 alone.

UN Honours Indian Major Abhilasha Barak

On this occasion, the UN honoured India's Major Abhilasha Barak with the 2025 Military Gender Advocate of the Year on International Day of UN Peacekeepers in "recognition of her outstanding leadership in promoting gender-responsive peacekeeping." Major Barak serves in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and is the first woman combat helicopter pilot of the Indian Army.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)