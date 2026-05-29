BJP's Nitin Nabin, CM Dhami Chair Meet For 2027 Uttarakhand Polls

BJP sets sights on 2027 Uttarakhand polls

BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held meetings with MPs, MLAs and local body representatives in Dehradun as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

The discussions involved mayors, municipal chairpersons, panchayat and zila panchayat presidents, vice-presidents and block chiefs. The meetings are being seen as important for shaping the BJP's strategy for the 2027 Assembly polls, with leaders focusing on booth strengthening, voter outreach and coordination between the party organisation and the government.

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said the party leadership directed MLAs and MPs to ensure that the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past 12 years reach every village. "During our first meeting of the day with the MPs and MLAs, National President directed the attention of all MLAs and MPs toward those key aspects, with the 2027 elections in view, that are crucial for securing victory in the polls. One key objective is that MPs and MLAs should ensure that the discussion regarding the achievements of the PM Modi government over the last 12 years reaches every single village and they should engage in rural outreach, while compiling a list of 100 intellectuals from each Assembly constituency and for the legislators to personally establish contact with them," Bhatt said.

"A comprehensive booklet covering this 10-year tenure should be produced and reach every village, in which the MLAs should also specifically highlight the developmental works they have personally undertaken," he added.

Nabin and Dhami also visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and participated in the Ganga Aarti.

Leaders Pay Tribute to Former CM BC Khanduri

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami, along with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and other senior party leaders, visited the residence of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri in Dehradun to pay tribute to the late leader and offer condolences to his family.

Dhami said Khanduri always upheld the organisation's ideology and the spirit of "Nation First". He added that the former Chief Minister's disciplined leadership and commitment to public service would continue to inspire generations within the party.

Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and daughter of the late former Chief Minister, thanked the BJP leaders for visiting the family.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I express my deep gratitude to the National President and the National General Secretary for visiting our home and paying tribute to my revered father, General BC Khanduri. Their visit shows their love and respect for my father, and I am very grateful to them."

(ANI)

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