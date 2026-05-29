BEML Reports Record Revenue, Strong Growth In FY 2025-26 Results

BEML Limited, India's leading multi-technology company under the Ministry of Defence, has announced its financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, marking a year of strong operational growth, strategic investments, and continued focus on indigenous manufacturing and innovation.

According to a statement released by the company, it achieved its highest-ever revenue and Value of Production (VoP), reflecting sustained momentum across its core business segments, including defence, rail & metro, mining, and infrastructure.

Record Financial Performance

For the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, BEML recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,794 crore, registering a growth of 8.57 per cent compared to Rs 1,653 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

For the full financial year, the company achieved its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 4,351 crore, reflecting a growth of 8.16 per cent over Rs 4,022 crore in FY 2024-25.

The company also reported its highest-ever Value of Production (VoP) at Rs 4,239 crore, representing an increase of 8.58 per cent compared to Rs 3,905 crore in the previous year.

Record Order Book

The year also marked a significant milestone for BEML, with the company recording its highest-ever closing order book of Rs 15,896 crore as on March 31, 2026, providing strong business visibility and reinforcing customer confidence across strategic sectors. The company also achieved an order inflow of Rs 5,440 crore during FY 2025-26.

Strategic Investments and Innovation

BEML made its highest-ever capital expenditure investment of Rs 379 crore during the year, including Capital Work-in-Progress (CWIP) of Rs 191 crore yet to be capitalised, reinforcing the company's long-term strategy towards expanding manufacturing infrastructure and technology capabilities.

The company's focus on innovation and indigenous technology development was reflected in a substantial increase in R & D investments, which surged by 150 per cent to Rs 251 crore in FY 2025-26 compared to Rs 101 crore in the previous financial year. Consequently, R & D expenditure as a percentage of revenue from the sale of products increased significantly to 6.25 per cent from 2.57 per cent in FY 2024-25.

The company also continued to improve its financial efficiency, with interest costs declining by 16.43 per cent to Rs 45.39 crore compared to Rs 54.31 crore in the previous year. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 281.33 crore.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the company's performance, Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd, said, "FY 2025-26 has been a year of strategic progress and operational resilience for BEML. Our record revenue performance, increased investments in R & D, manufacturing infrastructure, and future technologies demonstrate our commitment towards strengthening indigenous capabilities and supporting India's growing infrastructure and defence requirements."

Strengthening Indigenous Capabilities

During the year, BEML continued to strengthen its position as a key contributor to India's industrial and infrastructure growth through several strategic initiatives and achievements.

The company made significant progress in India's first indigenous high-speed bullet train manufacturing programme at its Bengaluru-based Aditya plant, expanded its capabilities in metro and Vande Bharat rolling stock manufacturing, and further strengthened its presence in defence mobility solutions and advanced engineering systems.

The year also witnessed accelerated investments towards future-ready technologies, digital manufacturing, modernisation, and R & D capabilities aligned with the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

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