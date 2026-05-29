Tamil Nadu Govt Reshuffles Senior IAS Officers, New Postings Announced

The Tamil Nadu government has carried out a major reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), transferring and posting several senior officers, including district collectors and departmental secretaries. According to an official order issued by the state government, E. Sundaravalli, IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Public and Rehabilitation Department. R. Lalitha, IAS, Managing Director of New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited, has been appointed Secretary to the Government (Expenditure), Finance Department.

Crop Loan Waiver Announced for Farmers

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced a waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks. He further said that larger farmers who have availed crop loans through cooperative banks will receive a relief of Rs 5,000. The scheme is expected to benefit 1,422,000 farmers and will result in an additional government expenditure of Rs 2,044.46 crore.

Reflecting on the scale of the relief package, TVK leader and Tamil Nadu minister CTR Nirmalkumar, while talking to the reporters, said, "Around 1,692,000 farmers have got the agricultural loans, out of which 1,422,000 farmers' loans have been waived off today. This was one of our election promises..."

High-Level Review Meeting

Earlier, a review meeting regarding the crop loan waiver for farmers was held on Monday at the Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay. The meeting was attended by the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, R. Vinoth; the Minister for Cooperation, V. Kanthiraj; the Minister for Finance, Planning and Development, N. Maria Wilson; and other department officials.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin announces full waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000/- obtained through cooperative banks for small farmers."

Details of the Graded Waiver Scheme

In a statement, the government said that marginal farmers with outstanding loans below 50,000 will receive a full waiver. For small farmers with debts under *50,000, 50% of the loan amount will be waived. For loans exceeding Rs 50,000, relief will be provided on a graded basis. Borrowers with loans between Rs 50,001 and Rs 60,000 will get a waiver of Rs 40,000, while those in the Rs 60,001 to Rs 70,000 bracket will receive Rs 30,000. Farmers with loans between Rs 70,001 and Rs 80,000 will be granted a Rs 20,000 waiver. For loans ranging from Rs 80,001 to Rs 1 lakh, the waiver has been fixed at Rs 10,000, and those with loans above Rs 1 lakh will receive a relief of Rs 5,000.

The waiver covers farmers who borrowed between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. (ANI)

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