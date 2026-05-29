Kerala: Satheesan, Sreedharan Discuss New Rail Corridor

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) In a significant development that could revive Kerala's high‐speed rail ambitions in a new form, Metro Man E. Sreedharan on Friday held detailed discussions with Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan at the Secretariat on a proposed alternative high‐speed rail corridor for the state.

The meeting assumes importance as the UDF government is understood to be seriously considering Sreedharan's alternative alignment proposal in place of the controversial K‐Rail SilverLine project conceived by the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Sources indicated that the Chief Minister responded favourably to the proposal primarily because it would require far less land acquisition compared to the original SilverLine project, which had triggered widespread protests across Kerala.

Sreedharan presented an ambitious 430‐km high‐speed rail corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, with nearly three‐fourths of the alignment proposed as elevated tracks. Certain stretches are also expected to pass underground, thereby minimising displacement and environmental impact.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1 lakh crore.

During the meeting, Sreedharan submitted an interim report on the project to the Chief Minister. Ponnani MLA K.P. Noushad Ali also attended the discussions.

It has been decided to hold further rounds of consultations before the government takes a final call. According to sources, Chief Minister Satheesan informed Sreedharan that the government's official stand on the project would be announced within two weeks.

The proposed corridor is expected to connect four major airports in Kerala and is being projected as a modern high‐speed transit alternative for the state.

Sreedharan has already expressed his willingness to work closely with the government to prepare the project in detail.

Soon after assuming office, the Satheesan government had formally scrapped the Thiruvananthapuram‐Kasaragod K‐Rail SilverLine project, describing it as impractical and lacking a clear Detailed Project Report (DPR).

However, the Chief Minister had maintained that Kerala still requires a modern high‐speed transport system and that alternative models would be explored after detailed studies.

Sreedharan's proposal now appears to be the frontrunner in that search.